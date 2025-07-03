Want hi-res audio, don’t have limitless cash? I got you: Earfun’s Pro 4 with LDAC and aptX Lossless just crashed to £59 in an early Prime Day deal – run!
Quality music and ANC that won't hurt your wallet? You got it
Prime Day came early, portable audio lovers! Yes, officially Amazon's big four-day sales event doesn't kick off 'til Tuesday July 8th, but if you need solid ANC earbuds with serious audio credentials, I wouldn't bother waiting.
Why? Because in a special 'limited-time' deal, Amazon just reduced the already-cheap hi-res noise-cancelling Earfun Air Pro 4 earbuds to just £59 (was £99)!
I'm buying them as a gift and I really think they're worth every penny at that price; especially if you're an Android phone user – because then, aptX Lossless and LDAC better-quality audio can be yours!
I've championed Earfun since 2019, when it was a relative unknown, but these days the brand is a heavy-hitter, regularly producing excellent, cost-effective, well specified earbuds that belie their lowly asking fees. And this set is no different, especially with 41% off!
Early Prime Day deal: Earfun Air Pro 4
These earbuds are an update on the class-leading (but ageing) Earfun Air Pro 3 and honestly, you won't find this kind of higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – to clarify, they support both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless – for the money. It's a limited-time Amazon deal, so you need to be quick though…
A bit of background then: these ANC buds aren't to be confused with the excellent older sibling, the Air Pro 3 – although those are still a splendid, if older, option (and you'll find them in our best noise-cancelling earbuds roundup, although if you want a direct comparison we've got that too, it's called Earfun Air Pro 4 vs Earfun Air Pro 3: comparing the two cheap earbuds).
Back to the Air Pro 4 and when they arrived in July 2024, our only real quibble under intense review was that they offered too much scope for tweaking the noise-cancellation and EQ, which made for an occasionally confusing user experience. Then again, if you're someone who likes to get stuck in with your audio kit, you might love the option smorgasbord here… and it certainly adds value at a new low price of just £59, no?
As you'll see in our Earfun Air Pro 4 review, audio chops are the star: you're getting aptX Lossless (for CD-quality, 16-bit/44.1 kHz lossless audio over a wireless connection – ie. much better than regular 'vanilla' SBC and AAC Bluetooth audio), up to a 52-hour total playtime, 6 mics for calls, wireless charging, in-ear detection, LDAC and LC3 codec support, plus Bluetooth 5.4.
Did I mention they're IPX5 rated, so they'll survive a particularly sweaty spin class?
