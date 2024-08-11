Walmart's huge summer clearance sale is live: 15 deals I'd buy starting at $19.99

Summer is coming to an end, and Walmart is here to celebrate (or lift your spirits) with a massive clearance sale on some of its best-selling items. You can save up to 40% on TVs, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and Apple devices starting at just $19.99.



I've gone through Walmart's end-of-summer sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals worth buying. The items listed below all represent outstanding value, with record-low prices from brands like Keurig, Apple, LG, Bissell, Ninja, and Dyson. Some of my favorite deals include the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $162.64, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for just $88, and Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $224, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Shop more of Walmart's best summer clearance deals and check out the links below to the most popular sale categories, including patio furniture, clothing, and back-to-school deals. These are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Labor Day sales event.

Walmart summer sale: 15 deals I'd buy

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker Machine: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at Walmart's summer clearance sale. The Simzlife ice maker features a compact design and can produce up to 26 pounds of bullet ice, which is 2160 ice cubes, within 24 hours.

Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced and hot coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Slim iced coffee maker, which is on sale for a record-low price of $78.99. The compact coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $79.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $10 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $88 at Walmart

Walmart's summer clearance sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for a fantastic price of $88. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's summer clearance sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $162.64 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become one of this summer's best-selling appliances, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $162.64. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $229 at Walmart

Walmart's back-to-school sale has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $229, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

Walmart's summer clearance sale includes some fantastic budget TVs, like the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV, which is on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $348 at Walmart

A 65-inch QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $428 now $378 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V15 Detect on sale for $599.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and features a high-tech illumination that reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart

LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and we've just spotted the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

