Walmart just announced its rival Prime Day sale - here's a sneak peek of the best deals

While everyone anxiously awaits the official Amazon Prime Day date (although it might have just been accidentally leaked), Walmart is getting in on the action by announcing it's launching a huge rival sale, "Walmart Deals."



The Walmart Deals sale will begin on Monday, July 8, at 5 PM ET and last until Thursday, July 11, at Midnight, and Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at Noon ET. Walmart's press release claims it will be the retailer's largest savings event ever, with deals on best-selling items, including tech gadgets, home items, toys, travel gear, and back-to-school must-haves.



While Amazon isn't mentioned, based on years past, we know that Walmart always launches a July summer sale to try and take a piece of the Prime Day pie. Walmart is trying to compete with the retail giant by offering similar or even better deals and exclusive offers.



Unlike Amazon, Walmart has given us a preview of the bargains at its July sale, and I've listed some of the best deals below. Those include discounts on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances, popular toys, laptops, and more. I've also included a link to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Walmart Plus if you're interested in early access to the sale.

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain early access to the July Walmart Deals sale. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $8.17 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Walmart Deals sale preview: the 13 best offers

