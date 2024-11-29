$1,000 off! I'm a fitness expert and this Black Friday home gym sale has blown me away

When it comes to health and fitness, one of the biggest positive lifestyle changes you can make is incorporating workouts into your daily routine. But if the gym is an inconvenience or you want to work from the comfort of your own home, this all-in-one smart home gym could be the Black Friday deal you've been looking for.

Speediance's all-in-one Smart Home Gym system will provide all but the most dedicated fitness enthusiasts with a lifetime of comprehensive workouts, and right now you can get over $1,000 off at Amazon, down 30% to the lowest-ever price of $2,298.

That's still a hefty outlay, but when you consider the savings you'll make in gym memberships and travel, the investment will pay for itself if you stick out long enough.

Today's best Black Friday home gym

Speediance Smart Home Gym System: was $3,269 now $2,298 at Amazon Returning to its lowest-ever price, save $1,000 on this smart home gym complete with a smart digital weight system, integrated display, 220lbs of adjustable resistance, visual training programs, 21.5-inch touchscreen, and a plethora of attachments for every kind of workout. Plus there's no subscription required.

This smart home gym provides weight resistance for almost any kind of exercise and workout through its dual direct-drive engines. They offer weight adjustments up to 220 lbs. There are over 700 different supported movements and more than 300 classes. Lift weights safely or get fit with circuits and cardio.

The best bit? There's no subscription required, with access to all these great features for life. The design comes fully assembled, and the platform folds away to take up minimal floor space.

Today's best home gym deals

