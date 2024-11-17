This year's early Black Friday deals are better than ever – here's what I'm buying as a shopping expert

The Black Friday shopping season is upon us earlier than ever, thanks to sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. While retailers typically reserve their best deals for Black Friday (November 29 this year) or even the week before, I've been more impressed than ever with this year's early Black Friday deals. You can find new record-low prices on tech gadgets, appliances, and smart home devices from brands like Apple, iRobot, LG, Nespresso, Keurig, and Amazon.



As TechRadar's deals editor, who's on their seventh year covering Black Friday, I shop for sales as a living (and for pleasure), which makes me sort of an expert. I use price tracking tools on highly rated products to find the best possible deals at their lowest price. Many of today's early Black Friday deals are also items that TechRadar has reviewed and tested or that I own.



All the deals listed below represent outstanding value that I personally vouch for. I can't imagine prices dropping further at official Black Friday sales, so you should take advantage now and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper.

The 11 best early Black Friday deals I'd buy now

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon US I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy If you want the cheapest OLED display on the market, take advantage of this deal on LG's B4 OLED TV. For just $599.99, the 48-inch display features self-lit OLED pixels, and Dolby Vision enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's Black Friday deal is an absolute steal, and I can't imagine the price dropping any further.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169 now $94 at Walmart I've just lost my second pair of AirPods Pro, so I'm taking advantage of this incredible Black Friday deals on Apple's AirPods 3. While the earbuds lack noise cancellation technology, you're still getting a pair of premium Apple earbuds with incredible sound and impressive battery life at a fantastic price.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon US A creamy cup of frothy espresso in the comfort of my own home? Yes, please. The Nespresso Verto Pop supports multiple types of drinks and sizes and features a compact design that won't take up much space on my kitchen counter. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to $99, a new record low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon US Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M2: was $999 now $749 at Amazon US If you're like me and need to update your current laptop, this is an excellent offer on Apple's MacBook Air M2. Even though a newer M3 version is available, this is still one of the best laptops you can get, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo and video editing and more intense workloads, the MacBook Air for $749.99 is a fantastic deal.

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29.88 at Walmart Whether you want to grab a cheap coffee maker for yourself or give it as a gift, this Keurig coffee maker is a fantastic option, especially when it's marked down to an incredible price of just $29.88. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly-rated OLED display. This Black Friday deal has already sold out at Samsung and Amazon, so my advice is to take advantage now while you can.

More of today's best Black Friday sales

