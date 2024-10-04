This huge 100-inch Hisense TV is almost 50% off at Costco ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Will you find a spare wall big enough to accommodate this massive TV? That’s the most important question you will need to ask if you plan to buy this Hisense 100-inch Mini LED U7K TV. Costco has just slashed its price by £1,800 to its lowest price.

You can bag it for only £1,999, almost half price and not bad for a positively gargantuan display that was launched just over a year ago. While it is considered as an entry-level TV set, it does punch above its weight - literally.

You will need to have a Costco member to benefit from this offer; you can buy the annual subscription for as little as £15 for a year. Buying it from Costco will bump your warranty from two years to five years and you will benefit from free tech support as well as a 90-day return window.

Today's best Hisense U7K 100-inch deal

Hisense U7K 100-inch: was £3,799 now £1,999 at Costco

The Hisense U7K is typically available for much less than its initial price of £3,799 and I have seen it listed for less than £2,800. The Hisense U7K delivers beautiful contrast and colours that burst from the screen, and has a pretty sleek design too.

It uses a mini-LED panel with QD (Quantum Dot) technology which provides local dimming, meaning that it can control contrast and brightness in specific areas, depending on the sort of content that’s being displayed.

TechRadar’s Harry Padoan owns a smaller version of the Hisense U7K and says that he adores it. “If you're looking for a budget 4K TV that doesn't sacrifice on quality, this is one of the best options available, and for less than £500 you're getting ludicrously good value for both picture quality and features.”

So what do you get for your money? A TV with a 144Hz panel, great for fast-paced content, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, compatibility with AMD Freesync Premium technology and five speakers delivering Dolby Atmos compatible sound. In terms of connectivity, I’ve counted 12 ports including four HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 ports (one of them eARC capable).

Of course, the U7K packs Bluetooth and AirPlay capabilities as well as a Game Pro mode, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency mode). TechRadar didn’t review the U7K but our sister site, What Hi-Fi did and said that “Its black levels, brightness and, most of all, contrast all get much more value from its Mini LED lighting and a significantly better controlled local dimming engine, while its Quantum Dot colours are punchy and engaging.”

It is the cheapest large display of this size that I could find; soon we may resort to measuring TV diagonals in yards or feet: that one is just under three yards/just over eight feet.

If you're curious about other offers, check out our Prime Big Deal Days TV deals guide, which includes the best offers on everything from top-end OLEDs to 32-inch budget models. For all your other tech deal needs, you can view our Prime Big Deal Days guide and discover unmissable bargains on anything from air fryers to Bluetooth speakers.