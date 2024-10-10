This deal for a 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is way better than any Amazon Prime Day sale
A gaming monitor for under $240
Looking for a gaming monitor with high-end specs that won't cost you over $1,000? Fear not as this post-Amazon Prime Day sale brings down the MSRP of the excellent LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved gaming monitor at Amazon for $236.99 (was $399.99). It's currently at its lowest price ever, having dropped to under $240 for the first time on record. Of course, it won't last forever, so take advantage of it now.
The LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved is one of the best gaming monitors out there, especially for the price point. right now with some seriously impressive specs. Its QHD Wide 1440p display sports a 160Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 Compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium.
Today's best LG UltraGear 34-Inch gaming monitor deal
LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor 34GP63A-B: was $399.99 now $236.99 at Amazon
LG gaming monitors are well known for their quality and this one is no exception, especially with it being so inexpensive. The QHD Wide 1440p display sports a 160Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 Compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium.
A similar but more high-end version of the LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved received a four-star rating in our LG UltraGear 34GN850 review, which gives a solid idea of the quality you can expect. However, it doesn't include USB-C connectivity, which is a big drawback that should be kept in mind.
