This Black Friday electric toothbrush deal on Oral-B Pro 3 won't last: Grab it while you can

During Black Friday sales, electric toothbrushes are one of the most sought-after products out there for gift ideas, which can make it difficult to find a really great deal. Amazon’s 65% reduction on the Oral-B Pro 3 is what you're looking for.

It’s a particularly good deal if you’re after an electric toothbrush that is simple, but effective. With its pressure sensor feature and three-in-one cleaning technology, the Pro 3 is proof that you don’t always need a highly advanced model to guarantee maximum results, and it’s even better at 65% off.

You’re guaranteed to find great Black Friday deals on the best electric toothbrushes, making this time of year an ideal time to grab some of the best models for a song. There are deals on almost every electric toothbrush brand during Black Friday, but the Oral-B Pro 3 is currently one of the best deals you can get.

While some brands can be overpriced and stuffed with ridiculous smart features, the silver lining with shopping for electric toothbrush Black Friday deals is that there are so many. This one is unlikely to last, but it’s not too difficult to find the model that best suits your needs.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Today's best Black Friday electric toothbrush deal

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 65% off for Amazon's Black Friday week sales. It doesn't boast high-end features like AI integration, but it has the basic ones you need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently. These include a two-minute timer, three cleaning modes, and a visible pressure sensor.

Oral-B Pro 3 toothbrush stands out as a great mid-range option, providing maximized cleaning performance at a very reasonable price. Unlike models such as the Oral-B iO Series 10 and Philips 9900 Sonicare Prestige, the Pro 3 is free from those high-advanced AI and flashy smart features that come at sky-high prices.

It’s smart enough to alert you to change your brushing area every 30 seconds, enough for a more than satisfactory brushing experience.

More UK Black Friday deals