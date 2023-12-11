This beats Black Friday: Apple's AirPods 3 just crashed to a record-low price of $139.99
Amazon has a $40 discount on Apple's 3rd Generation AirPods
While you'll typically see the best deals on AirPods around Black Friday, Amazon has given us a Christmas treat by slashing Apple's AirPods 3 to $139.99 (was $179). That's the lowest price you'll find for the earbuds, and it beats the recent Black Friday deal by $10. It's also the cheapest price you'll find for Apple earbuds right now, as the mega-popular AirPods 2 are currently sold out at Amazon.
Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems that include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy control. The earbuds also deliver improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience, and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time.
Apple's AirPods 3 are not only down to a record-low price, but the earbuds also ship in time for Christmas. The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which is a whopping $60 more than today's deal on the AirPods 3 – and while the 3rd Generation AirPods lack noise cancellation technology, you're still getting a pair of premium Apple earbuds with incredible sound at a fantastic price.
Better than Black Friday: Apple AirPods 3 deal
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was
$179 now $139.99 at Amazon
Amazon just dropped the AirPods 3 to $139.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen, and $10 less than the recent Black Friday deal. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector. Arrives before Christmas
