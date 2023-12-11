This beats Black Friday: Apple's AirPods 3 just crashed to a record-low price of $139.99

While you'll typically see the best deals on AirPods around Black Friday, Amazon has given us a Christmas treat by slashing Apple's AirPods 3 to $139.99 (was $179). That's the lowest price you'll find for the earbuds, and it beats the recent Black Friday deal by $10. It's also the cheapest price you'll find for Apple earbuds right now, as the mega-popular AirPods 2 are currently sold out at Amazon.



• Shop more of today's best deals at Amazon



Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems that include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy control. The earbuds also deliver improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience, and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time.



Apple's AirPods 3 are not only down to a record-low price, but the earbuds also ship in time for Christmas. The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which is a whopping $60 more than today's deal on the AirPods 3 – and while the 3rd Generation AirPods lack noise cancellation technology, you're still getting a pair of premium Apple earbuds with incredible sound at a fantastic price.

Better than Black Friday: Apple AirPods 3 deal

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the AirPods 3 to $139.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen, and $10 less than the recent Black Friday deal. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector. Arrives before Christmas

More holiday sales

More of today's best AirPods deals

See more of today's best cheap AirPods sales and deals happening right now, and shop more bargains in our Christmas sales guide.