This AI-powered Oral-B toothbrush is back to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day – get 50% off now

AI is everywhere these days, and now you can even buy an artificial intelligence-powered electric toothbrush in the Amazon Prime Day sale and for 50% off no less. Right now you can get the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush at Amazon for $99 instead of $199, a hefty 50% discount and a return to its lowest-ever price.

Like other options on the market, the Oral-B Genius X Limited features multiple cleaning modes to suit your needs, a travel case, and more. However, its unique selling point is the AI-powered coaching you'll get through the smartphone app, designed to help you get even coverage and the right amount of pressure as you clean.

Featuring AI-powered brushing insights, the Oral-B Genius X Limited is now $100 off and half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, a return to its lowest-ever price. For that you'll get the toothbrush, three toothbrush heads, the charger, and a travel case.

Oral-B is the household name when it comes to electric toothbrushes, and the Oral-B Genius has a 4.4-star Amazon rating from over 8,400 reviews with good reason.

The Genius X Limited has six total brushing modes and a 360 SmartRing with LED lights you can customize. The SmartRing uses a timer and pressure sensor to give you visual feedback on your brushing time and pressure, ensuring you brush for the recommended amount of time (two minutes) and at the right pressure.

Battery life is rated for 14 days of use, so it's also perfect for traveling!

