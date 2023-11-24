This Acer laptop for just $180 is the lowest price we've ever seen it thanks to this Black Friday deal
For just $179.99, it's hard to go wrong with this Acer Aspire 1 Slim
Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this Acer Aspire 1 Slim for just $179.99 at Amazon, so if you're looking for a lightweight laptop for general computing needs like web browsing, email, and video streaming, this laptop is more than capable.
With Black Friday deals coming in thick and fast, there are a lot of great Black Friday laptop deals going around, but few are going to be this low in price. Granted, this laptop is much more limited than many of the best laptop offerings going right now.
As an S-mode laptop, you'll be limited to only being able to install apps from the Microsoft store, and with just 4GB DDR4 RAM and a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, you really won't be able to do much more than run a few browser tabs and basic productivity apps like Microsoft 365 (the laptop comes with a 1-year subscription).
But for light, general-computing use, you really don't need much more than what's on offer here, and if you're more comfortable with the Windows environment over ChromeOS, this is a great alternative to the many Black Friday Chromebook deals running right now.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday Acer Aspire laptop deal
Acer Aspire 1 Slim (15.6-inch, FHD, 4GB, 128GB): was
$229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon
This Acer laptop might be light on specs, but as a Windows 11 S-mode laptop, you don't need more than what's on offer here, and at just $179.99, this is one of the cheapest laptops not running ChromeOS that you're going to find.
