This 34-inch Samsung ViewFinder monitor deal is an absolute widescreen steal
It's currently under $200
Samsung monitors are already some of the best on the market, and a big discount makes them an even more tempting buy.
Just ahead of the November Black Friday deals event, the excellent Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 monitor is down to just $199.99 at Amazon (was $349.99). That's the lowest price we've ever seen it at, and a very attractive price point at under $200.
Today's best Samsung monitor deal
Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series Monitor: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
Samsung monitors are some of the best in business and this one is no exception – and it's now at an unbeatable price. It features an Ultrawide QHD display, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10, and is AMD FreeSync compatible.
The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 monitor is one of the best monitors out there thanks to its impressive specs. It comes with an Ultrawide QHD display, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10, and is AMD FreeSync compatible. It's perfect for both creative and productivity work, as well as for casual gaming.
