These Prime Day RAM and SSD deals will breath new life into your older laptop

Over the past three years, Prime Day deals have helped a lot of people get new Windows laptops as work-from-home, remote, and other forms of hybrid work upended the normal way we approached technology, and many of those laptops are still excellent devices.

Still, even two-year-old devices can start to show a little bit of wear and tear, or what might have been a decent specc'ed device in early 2020 might be a little bit underpowered for your needs.

Fortunately, you can get kits like this Crucial 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM kit for just $48.39 at Amazon (the lowest price it's ever been!), or this Adata 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME SSD for just $39.89 at Amazon, which is also the lowest price we've seen online for it.

Prime Day RAM and SSD deals - memory and storage at their lowest prices ever

Prime Day DDR5 Laptop RAM deals

Crucial DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB, 5,200MHz): was $229.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

With 64GB DDR5 RAM, you won't have to worry about running too many programs or struggling with editing multimedia content ever again (or at least as long as you own your laptop, anyway). This Amazon Prime Day laptop component deal brings this kit down to the lowest price it's ever been, so if you want to upgrade, this is as cheap as it's going to get for a long time.

Silicon Power DDR5 RAM 64GB kit (2x32GB, 4,800MHz): was $131.97 now $119.97 at Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest DDR5 RAM for your laptop, this kit right here is as good as it gets. You're paying just $1.87/GB, which is an absolute steal, and with this much memory, your laptop will run buttery smooth with way fewer slowdowns, especially if you're working with a lot of large multimedia files (like 4K video) on a regular basis.

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB, 5,200MHz): was $94.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

This DDR5 RAM kit is the perfect mix of value and performance, hitting the 32GB sweet spot that will let you runs lots of programs or have a gajillion Chrome tabs open, but keep the price under $100. And right now, with this kit at its lowest price we've seen online, this is about as good a laptop DDR5 RAM deal is going to get.

Sabrent Rocket DDR5 RAM 32GB (Single, 4,800MHz): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you've got a new gaming laptop and you've only got a single free RAM slot, then this probably is the best upgrade you can make for under $100. It doesn't hurt that this is the lowest price we've seen for this module, so if you've got your eye on this one, we fully expect it to jump back up to its list price in the next several hours once Prime Day officially ends.

Patriot Signature Line Series DDR5 8GB (Single, 4,800MHz): was $21.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

If you've got a free RAM slot on your new DDR5-compatible laptop, then not getting this upgrade is a terrible idea. It's not the biggest discount, dollar-wise, but the 9% price cut for Prime Day brings this single 8GB module under $20. We spend that much on a cab fare to make our lives easier on a single day, but this upgrade will make your laptop run faster for years.

Prime Day DDR4 Laptop RAM deals

Teamgroup Elite DDR4 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB, 2666MHz): was $52.99 now $47.49 at Amazon

This just might be the cheapest DDR4 RAM kit for laptops that you're going to see this Prime Day, so if you've got an older laptop that needs an assist, this kit could be a great way to give it another few years of functional life.

Teamgroup Elite DDR4 RAM 16GB (Single, 2666MHz): was $26.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

If you only have a single free RAM slot on your laptop, then this Teamgroup Elite DDR4 module is a quick and easy way to add another 16GB of memory. This will give you more than enough RAM for anything but the most demanding professional workloads.

Crucial DDR4 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB, 3,200MHz): was $57.99 now $48.39 at Amazon

The best-selling laptop memory on Amazon, this Crucial 32GB DDR4 RAM kit is now selling for its lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to grab the most cost-effective upgrade you can make for an older laptop.

Teamgroup T-Force Zeus DDR4 RAM 32GB (Single, 3,200MHz): was $74.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

If your gaming laptop is a couple years old, it could probably use some extra help in the memory department, making this the perfect way to give it some extra juice.

PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR4 RAM 32GB kit (2x16GB, 3,200MHz): was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

PNY's XLR8 Gaming line offers some of the best RAM on the market, and this 32GB kit is the perfect way to bring a couple-of-years-old gaming laptop up to standard for all the latest PC games headed our way this year. And now that it's at its lowest price ever, you'll want to take advantage of this offer while you still can.

Prime Day M.2 SSD deals

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0: was $319.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD from Crucial just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day, plummeting 72% off its list price. For a 2TB SSD this fast, finding one for under $100 already makes it a bargain, but with Crucial's 5-year warranty and 1200TBW endurance rating, this is an unbeatable value.

Adata Legend 800 1TB SSD: was $129.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

You can add an extra 1TB of fast SSD storage for your laptop for just $42 with this Adata Legend 800 SSD. It's not the fastest SSD you can get, but it's many times faster than the typical SATA SSDs you find on many older laptops, and for 67% off its list price right now, you really can't go wrong.

Prime Day 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

Patriot P210 2.5-inch SATA 3 2TB SSD: was $76.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

This 2TB SATA SSD is the perfect balance of capacity and price, offering an easy storage upgrade for an older laptop that won't break the bank. And not that it's hit its lowest price ever this Prime Day, you'll want to take advantage of the savings while you still can.

Crucial MX500 2.5-inch 4TB SATA SSD: was $349.99 now $164.99 at Amazon

Many older laptops will only have one or two (if you're lucky) 2.5-inch SSD ports that you can use to add more storage, so you need to make the most of what you've got. This MX500 SSD will let you add a whopping 4TB of extra space, perfect for storing large multimedia files and projects, for 53% off its list price. Smaller capacities are also available at varying discounts, so you have some options if you need something a bit cheaper.

Of course, before you do anything, always check your manufacturer's website for your specific model to see if it can be upgraded and what kind of part is compatible with the device you have. Apple MacBooks from the past five years cannot be upgraded at all, for example, and even with Windows laptops that allow for upgrading, opening up your laptop to upgrade it will almost certainly void your warranty, so doing your homework beforehand is essential.

There are also plenty of demos online where professionals can walk you through the process for how to upgrade a laptop device safely, and in most cases, the hardest part is opening the device to install the components. Once that's done, it should be as simple as slotting in the part and closing the laptop back up.