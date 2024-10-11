These Prime Day deals under AU$50 make for excellent Christmas gifts
It might feel too soon to start shopping for Christmas, but December 1 is only 50 days away, and can it really ever be too early to save money? You might be used to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales being your cue to lock-in gifts, but with Amazon's second Prime Day sale in full swing, October is a great time to start affordably shopping for the holidays.
Of course, there's the usual savings to be had. Crocs are down as much as 42%, our favourite powerbank is heavily discounted, highly-rated men's cologne is cheap as chips, and even our furry friends can enjoy massive savings on cat food, treats and dental sticks.
Keeping the budget to under AU$50 doesn't mean we're only shouting about tasty deals on whitening strips, pens and underwear, though. A whole bunch of gift-worthy tech is discounted right now thanks to Prime Day, and these 5 deals are our favourite.
Save AU$30.01
It's not the flashiest appliance, but a rice cooker is a great addition to any home. Rice isn't hard to cook on a stove, but a rice cooker makes an easy job even easier – and this model takes that to the next level, promising to cook up to 14 cups of rice, and steam your favourite vegetables or fish to make dinner time even more stress-free.
Save AU$47
This is less than AU$5 off the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon's entry-level smart speaker, and while it might drop below AU$29 during Black Friday, we don't recommend skipping over this 59% discount. The little Wi-Fi speaker is also Bluetooth enabled, and offers solid sound quality plus easy integration with your devices. It can even control your smart home if you have an array of Amazon smart devices.
Save AU$40
Does a friend or family member need music on the go? This compact speaker is ready for any journey, from poolside parties to dusty hikes thanks to its IP67 rating. It offers 360-degree sound, a solid 12 hours of battery life and can even float! Oh, and its lights are pretty darn cool, too – making it perfect for your music-loving little ones and older teens alike.
Save AU$39.95
Getting creases and wrinkles out of clothes certainly isn't the most exciting job in the world, but this lightweight handheld steamer will make the experience a whole heap more enjoyable. Promising damage and wrinkle-free clothes in just minutes, thanks to this steamer's front steam plate your clothes won't burn even if the steamer contacts them. It only holds 100ml of water, but it's perfect for small jobs and quick de-wrinkling.
Save AU$33.96
Whether it's the legs, shoulders, back, nose, head or beard that needs a trim, for only AU$36 this Philips multigroom trimmer promises to be your (or your gift recipient's) new best friend. With an adjustable beard comb, three hair combs and two stubble combs, it can trim any hair to your preferred length, and has iron reinforced steel blades that won’t rust, dull or break.
More cheap deals worth buying
- Oral-B Vitality Plus Cross Action Electric Toothbrush: was AU$49.99 now AU$25.50 at Amazon AU(save AU$24.49)
- Creative Live! 1080P Full-HD Webcam: was AU$89.95 now AU$29.99 at Amazon AU (save AU$55.96)
- Truefree Open Ear Headphones: was AU$59.99 now AU$41.39 at Amazon AU(save AU$18.60)
- Casio Men’s A158WA-1 unisex watch: was AU$109 now AU$28.99 at Amazon AU (save AU$80.01)
