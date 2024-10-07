These JBL noise-cancelling earbuds with giant battery life are half price – the lowest they've ever been

At full price, JBL's Tune Buds were an interesting alternative to considerably more expensive noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. At half price among the early Amazon Prime Day deals, which is the lowest price we've ever seen them offered for, they're a bargain. The JBL Tune Buds are normally $99.95, but at the moment Amazon is running an early Prime Day deal: right now you can get the JBL Tune Buds at Amazon US for $49.95 (was $99.95).

That's not just a big discount on these buds. It's an exceptionally low price for any ANC buds with this specification: not only are these buds noise-cancelling, but they also have impressive battery life and Bluetooth 5.3 for better stability.

This is the cheapest price we've seen these earbuds available for since they launched at the end of 2023. At their usual selling price of $99.95 they were perhaps a bit expensive for us to wholeheartedly recommend them given how good the other best budget earbuds are these days, but now they're under 50 bucks they're a steal for earbuds with this specification. The deal is part of Prime Day so don't expect it to hang around once Prime Day is over.

Today's best JBL Tune Buds deal

JBL Tune Buds: was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon

JBL makes great audio kit and these brilliant noise-cancelling buds are a bargain right now. Their 10mm drivers deliver impressive bass, battery life is a huge 10 hours with ANC on, and they have Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity. They're water and dust resistant too. They've been this price before, but never cheaper, as far as we know.

One of the key selling points here is the active noise cancellation. It's maybe not up their with the very best noise cancelling earbuds from the likes of Bose or Sony, but their buds were considerably more expensive even before this deal. The ANC here includes JBL's Ambient Aware, which enables you to hear some of the world around you – useful for commuting and other kinds of travel – and there are four mics for crisp and clear calls.

The battery life is the other major draw here: you can expect 12 hours of battery from the buds alone with ANC off, and 10 hours with it on, which is higher than practically any similar option among the best wireless earbuds. Six hours is the average these days. You'll get another three charges from the case, too. And with Speed Charge you can get the buds from flat to 4 hours of play time in just 15 minutes of charging.

If you'd prefer active noise cancelling headphones instead of earbuds, check out our in-depth guide to the best noise cancelling headphones. Each of our picks also comes with up-to-date pricing information to ensure you get the best possible price.

