The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is the cheapest it's ever been for Amazon Prime Day, and one of the best Lego sets I've ever built

I'm a huge Lego fan, so it's always exciting to see what fresh bargains are available during Amazon Prime Day - and I imagine this huge discount on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series (was £734.99 now £549.99) at Amazon will see many an eagle-eyed and well-prepped Christmas shopper thrilled by their savings.

Having worked in Lego retail stores, I've built many a set in my time, but one of my all-time favourites is this phenomenal 7,541-piece set. Packed with iconic Star Wars details, crew member figurines from the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies, and plenty of interactive features, this is the ultimate Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for both play and display.

Best of all for keen builders, it's a complex build that can take up to three or four days to finish in my experience (though the Guinness World Record holder for this particular set managed it in just 7 hours and 36 minutes and 37 seconds) but also makes for a great family activity if you want to divide and conquer.

Lowest price: Say "Hello there" to one of the best deals this Prime Day. This behemoth of a Lego set is a delight to build, and with £185 sliced off its original price tag, it's almost a no-brainer. While it's still expensive, this 7,541-piece set is sure to surprise and delight the Jedi (or Sith) in your life.

Of the many, many, many Lego sets I've toiled over, the UCS Millennium Falcon has to be one of my all-time favourites. Not only is it massive, but there are so many wonderful details to enjoy, from its Dejarik holographic game to its engineering station with a turning minifigure seat.

While £500 is still a hefty chunk of change to drop on anything, let alone a toy-come-collectible, I view my UCS Millennium Falcon as a kind of ode to the franchise, especially given that it features mini figures from both the original and sequel trilogies. In addition to the four classic Minifigures (Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO) you also get three from the more recent trilogy; Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn, and a BB-8 Star Wars droid figure.

Plus, there are classic crew weapons included, from Han's blaster pistol and Chewbacca’s stud-firing bowcaster to Rey’s small silver blaster and Finn’s medium blaster rifle.

It makes for an awesome display piece, and there are plenty of custom-made stands for it online if you want to behold it in all its glory, too. With Christmas ever looming and plenty of reasons to celebrate before then, this is a god-tier gift for a Star Wars superfan.

