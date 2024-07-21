The 6 last-minute Ring deals to upgrade your home security this Prime Day

Ring is one of the leading smart doorbell and home security camera makers and, as an Amazon-owned brand, its entire range has unsurprisingly seen some massive Prime Day discounts.

A regular in our guides to the best video doorbell and best home security cameras, whether you're looking for a doorbell or entire security system, there's a deal here for you.



And with most products coming in wired and battery-powered versions, both renters and home-owners can enjoy these discounts – even if it's just to ensure you never miss another delivery, or remotely make baby noises at your dog while you're at work.

Ring Doorbells

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus | AU$250 AU$125 (save AU$125) While this deal isn't quite an all-time low – it was down to AU$116 not too long ago – it's still a great price and the top-selling Ring device for Prime Day. Offering head-to-toe HD video so you can see any visitors and any package they put at your door, the Plus provides improved battery life and video quality over the regular Ring Video Doorbell. Hard to pass up at this price.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro + 30-day Ring Protect Plan | AU$349 AU$229 (save AU$120) We were a little soft on this device in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro review, in large part due to the Ring Doorbell Plus being so good. The Pro isn't a revolutionary upgrade over the Plus, but what you get is excellent 1536p HD video, improved performance and a superior experience with two-way talk thanks to a better microphone and speakers. Whether it's worth the extra cost over the Plus is something you’ll need to determine, but there’s no denying the Ring Pro is a superb video doorbell.

Ring Security Cameras

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) + 30-day Ring Protect Plan | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) While this one's mains-powered – less suited for renters or those wanting easy installation – this indoor camera’s built-in stand means it doesn’t need to be wall mounted. With an improved swivel mount, compact design and privacy cover for when you don't want to be watched, this is a very simple, capable indoor camera at a very affordable price. Note however that additional features like Home and Away Mode are stuck behind a AU$5p/m Ring Protect subscription, though you'll get a free 30-day trial with this deal.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | AU$179 AU$99 (save AU$80) If you want to upgrade your security in the easiest way possible and/or keep an eye on your dog doing funny things while it's home alone, this is the Ring Cam for you. Working indoors, outdoors and either wired or battery operated, this is a wildly versatile security camera. It won't win any awards for aesthetics, but as an entry to Ring products and a way to keep an eye on your home, it's hard to beat for just AU$99.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus + 30-day Ring Protect Plan | AU$299 AU$179 (save AU$120) If staving off unwanted visitors – and knowing when they visit – is your number one goal, it's hard to go past the Ring Floodlight Cam at 40% off. Offering 1080p HD video and motion-activated LED floodlights, there's nowhere to hide from its sights – especially given its colour night vision capabilities. And, if the lights turning on isn't enough, you can get motion-activated notifications to your chosen device, and set up specific focus-zones for any areas you want to keep an eye on.