Target Black Friday sales 2023: 20 deals I recommend on TVs, air fryers, and more

This year's Target Black Friday deals are already live and there are some awesome discounts on some of our favorite products here at TechRadar. Just today, I've spotted superb deals on everything from cheap air fryers to TVs, and a surprisingly decent number of discounts on LEGO sets to boot.

You'll find a quick selection of my top 20 Target Black Friday deals just down below, all of which reflect the wide range of categories on sale at the retailer. I've compared all of these to the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, and other leading retailers and they're all just as good, if not better.

Perhaps most importantly, these Target Black Friday deals are also all covered by the retailer's Holiday price match guarantee. That means any of these deals are eligible for a price adjustment rebate should the price go any lower between now and December 24. Target will also price match its competitors within a 14-day period - including Best Buy and Amazon - which is particularly handy since it covers both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was $559.99 now $449.99 at Target

Simply one of the best deals we've seen all Black Friday. You can grab an Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 at Target, for a total saving of $110. We can't imagine this deal will be around for very long, so if you're in the market for Microsoft's latest and most powerful console, this is a seriously tempting offer.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44.99 now $29.19 at Target

This isn't the first time this popular TIE Fighter kit has been on sale over at Target but it is at its lowest ever price right now. A classic mid-sized 432-piece set that's aimed at ages 8 and up, you'll get enough blocks here to make a decently-sized replica of the well-known ship from Star Wars - complete with a spring-loaded mechanism for the lasers. Prefer the rebel scum? Get Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter instead for $32.39 (was $49.99) at Amazon.

Holiday advent calendars: from $10 at Target

The best Black Friday deals tend to revolve around tech but everyone loves Christmas gear at Target, right? Here's a handy stocking filler for you to consider while shopping for other deals this November. Target has some very reasonably priced advent calendars as well as other cheap and cheerful Christmas-themed gifts. A few more notable mentions here include Target's Christmas decor section and its Christmas trees.

Instant Pot 6QT 9-in-1 pressure cooker: was $129 now $59.99 at Target

The Instant Pot is a Black Friday classic - no surprises that Target has a great deal on a 6QT model right now. If you're unfamiliar with Instant Pot, it's one of the best pressure cookers you can buy, with tons of options for everything from rice to yoghurt. Alongside an air fryer, it's quite possibly one of the most useful modern appliances you can have in your kitchen - and pretty damn cheap too thanks to this deal.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement: was $49 now $39.99 at Target

Another great mid-sized kit on sale in the Target Black Friday sale, this Hogwarts kit lets you recreate scenes from the secret Room of Requirement. The set comes with five characters, including Harry and Hermione, as well as props, and enough bricks to recreate one of the Hogwarts towers.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Target

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If you want the best noise cancelation, as well as excellent sound and smart features, you can't do better. Our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes it clear how good these are – especially with this much off. Have we seen them this cheap before? No – today's Black Friday deal is a record-low price.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days but it's still a super vac. Our Dyson V8 review awarded it four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use. Battery life could be better but we'll let it slide for this very reasonable price in the Target Black Friday sale.

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Target

Get the top-rated Gourmia Digita Air Fryer on sale for $79.99 in Target's Black Friday sale. The 14-quart air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking presets, so can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate, and the rotisserie set and air fry baskets are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $229 at Target

Target has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to a stunning price of just $229. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's Black Friday deal is a new record-low price, and we don't predict it will stick around for long.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Target

New record-low price: You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Target

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's Black Friday deals at Target. You can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

KitchenAid 5.5QT stand mixer: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Target

Another Black Friday classic - we always recommend our readers wait until November to pick up a KitchenAid stand mixer since the savings are usually so good. This deal at Target is no exception, with a massive $200 taken off this mid-sized 5QT model. This particular listing also includes two optional attachments - a beater head and a coated dough hook.

Ninja PB051 single serve coffee machine: was $129 now $79.99 at Target

It's not the cheapest coffee machine you'll find out there this Black Friday but this Ninja single serve is a great choice. Firstly, it takes both pods and grounds, which makes it a very, very flexible all-around option for a wide array of beverages. Secondly, it's capable of serving over ice and features a built-in frother, which again is an exceptionally handy thing to have depending on your preference. For $79, this one is a great buy.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, fantastic value considering you get an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it the best TV in the world? Absolutely not, but if you’re looking for a cheap mid-size TV for casual viewing, then this is a cost-effective option.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Target

One of the best Black Friday TV deals is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Target. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499 now $979 at Target

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Target has this 55-inch model on sale for $979. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Target

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for $189, with a deal that's a match for the best yet on these premium buds. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Target

And, for those who want the latest model AirPods, Amazon has also posted a decent price cut on the third generation model - a match for the record low. These buds are a good choice if you want some Pods that look pro but don't mind skipping out on the noise cancellation. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Target

The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Target just dropped the smartwatch down to a new record-low price of $329 for Black Friday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Target

Eying up that Apple Watch 8 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice and right now it's at its lowest-ever price at Target. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

