Spring break essential: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to a record-low price

Noice-cancelling headphones are a spring break essential: whether for plane travel, a road trip, or just hanging by a pool. Sony's WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, and they're on sale at Amazon for $328 (was $399.99). That's a $70 discount and the lowest price you can find.



Awarded five out of five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, the headphones deliver class-leading noise-canceling technology and superb sound, all packaged in a comfortable fit. Compared to its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM5 include improved hands-free calling thanks to the four beamforming microphones and smart features like Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically optimizes volume based on your behavior and locations you've visited. You also get 30 hours of battery life and a new sleek, curved design with slimmer headphones for superior comfort.



Today's deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones from Amazon is a limited-time offer and matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. If you want to treat yourself to a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, you can't get much better than the Sony XM5s.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The Sony WH-100XM5 are some of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-wireless-headphones-1280344" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best wireless headphones you can buy, thanks to class-leading noise-canceling technology, superb sound, and a new sleek, comfortable design. Today's limited-time deal from Amazon brings the price down to $328, which matches the record-low we saw during Black Friday.

