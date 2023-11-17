Save up to £200 with these Shark vacuum deals and make cleaning less of a chore

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a new vacuum recently then look no further than Shark’s vast range of stick, upright, and handheld models this Black Friday.

We are just a week away from the shopping event of the year, and Black Friday deals are in full swing across retailers. In the build-up to this year’s Black Friday, Shark has been a stand-out for vacuum cleaner deals with its generous price cuts and wide availability across multiple retailers. A great place to start would be on Shark’s online store where you can browse live Black Friday deals ahead of the day itself, November 24.

Alternatively, Amazon is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a great deal on Shark vacuums. Currently the Shark Stratos upright vacuum cleaner is reduced to £229 from £429.99, a record-low price and a fantastic offer on a trustworthy cordless vacuum cleaner that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review. Shark's handheld models have proved to be reliable for smaller cleaning tasks, and Very has a small offer to save £30 on the WV200UK model, which is convenient for smaller spills and quick touch-ups around your home.

As Black Friday gets closer, it's likely that more offers on Shark vacuums will go live as well as existing deals receiving potential price drops. We've been scouring the major retailers to find the best deals, and these four are the best of the best, but you can find more in our Shark Black Friday deals page, which we will frequently be updating.

Today's best Black Friday Shark vacuu deals in the US

Shark Stratos upright vacuum cleaner: was £429.99 now £229 at Amazon

Record low - This is a new record-low price for an appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless upright vacuum cleaner review. We praised its Anti Hair Wrap technology, and how easy it is to transform into a portable handheld vacuum.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £299.99 now £169 at Amazon

Another record-low price at Amazon, this upright vacuum has received a huge 44% reduction. This Black Friday stand-out is ideal for removing pet hair with its reliable Anti Hair Wrap tech, and comes with two floor modes so you can easily switch between carpet and harder surfaces.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £399 now £249 at Very

Save £150 - In our review we named the Shark Stratos as the best new choice in the cordless lineup due to its Clean Sense IQ feature. It can be used in stick and handheld modes, both offering a powerful performance that senses how much dirt is on your floor. With a saving of £150, this smart vacuum is one to watch this Black Friday.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: was £129 now £98 at Very

This handheld vacuum offer is on the smaller side, but it's still a great Black Friday find. With a weight of under 600g, it's light and compact which is perfect for vacuuming stairs, your car, and general quick clean-ups around the house. A compatible handheld vacuum with a sleek and attractive design.

