Save $500 on the HP Omen 16 and get an RTX 4050-powered gaming laptop for under $800

The HP Omen 16 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market right now, thanks to its high-end internals and classy, 'lowkey' design. While it normally sits on the more expensive side at over $1000, it's on sale now at an incredibly enticing price, making the powerful machine much more accessible.

You can now buy the HP Omen 16 from Best Buy and knock a stellar $500 off, taking the price down from $1,249.99 to $749.99. This is a pretty good bargain considering you now get a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU paired with an Intel Core i5 processor for under $800! Our review of the laptop boasts its great performance, comfortable keyboard, and effective cooling technology, again highlighting how good this deal is!

Thanks to these great specifications and simple chassis design, the HP Omen would be perfect not just for gaming, but as a work device as well. Understandably, 16 inches does make the laptop a little less portable but if you're looking for a desktop replacement or a device for your remote home setup, the HP Omen moves seamlessly between graphically demanding gaming sessions to running intense statistical software or basic design programs.

HP Omen 16 Deal

HP Omen 16: was $1,249.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a machine with the latest Nvidia graphics card, one of the best (and cheapest) options out there right now is this HP Omen 16 at Best Buy. The retailer is offering up a healthy discount on this machine, which features a potent combination of a 13th gen Intel chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4050 graphics card.

