Save big on these Beats and Jabra workout headphones thanks to Prime Day

Listening to music can transform your workouts, and these Amazon Prime Day workout headphone deals will have your sessions sounding better than ever.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

We've found great discounts on the fantastic Jabra Elite 8 Active, as well as some top picks from Beats, including these $169 Beats Studio Pro headphones, and some very cheap Beats Studio Buds now just $79.99.

So whether you want a pair of stylish over-ear headphones or some secure earbuds, here are the best workout headphone deals we've found this Prime Day.

Today's best workout headphone deals

Jabra Elite 8 Active: was $199.99 now $146 at Amazon These are some of the best workout headphones on the planet, featuring immense battery life up to 56 hours, military-grade durability, and spatial sound from Dolby. They also feature active noise cancellation, and their ergonomic design ensures they'll stay in place during the most intense sessions.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.99 at Amazon

The latest Beats Studio Pro featuring USB-C are more than 50% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with a whopping $170 off a range of colors. They might not deliver the immense audio of AirPods Max or Sonys, but they do deliver a distinctive bass profile, and they're very light and comfortable. They're ideal for gym sessions and training that doesn't involve heavy cardio.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are back to their lowest-ever price, $60 off, and now just $479.95. They come with USB-C charging, a comfortable and customizable fit with three ear tip sizes, fast pairing, sweat resistance, a built-in microphone, and compatibility with both Android and iPhone. You'll get 8 hours from a single charge, and 24 hours extra from the charging case.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $149 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro are Beats' more potent noise-cancelling in-ear headphones, featuring Apple's W1 chip for fast-pairing. They have active noise cancellation, transparency mode, 6 hours of battery life, and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Thanks to their wingtip design, you can rest assured they'll stay firmly in place during even the most intense sessions.

Today's best Beats Prime Day deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US