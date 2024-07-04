Samsung 4th of July sale: last chance to get up to $2,400 off appliances, phones, TVs

Today is the last day of Samsung's excellent 4th of July sale, meaning you don't have long to get massive discounts of up to $2,400 across a wide range of white goods, high-end TVs, phones, and many other product categories.

I've rounded up today's best 4th of July sales at Samsung below, including the excellent reservation campaign for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, and some good deals from other retailers on Samsung tech. All-in-all, there are some great discounts to check out today on some of our most highly-reviewed models here at TechRadar.

For example, the stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with free double storage and up to $750 off with a trade-in - an amazing offer for unlocked devices. The Samsung S90C OLED TV is also available for just $1,599 (was $2,599), with a deal that rivals Black Friday. Finally, don't miss the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE if you're looking for a cheap smartwatch as it's going for just $99 right now with a trade.

Today's best 4th of July sales at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get $50 off a preorder

You can already head on over to the official Samsung Store today to reserve yourself the next generation of Galaxy Z devices ahead of the brand's Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th. By doing so you'll not only secure yourself a preorder, but also get $50 off your purchase should you commit. You'll also be entered into a sweepstake with the chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Store credit - which is enough to buy one of the brand's highest-end TVs, for example.

Refrigerators: save up to $1,600 at Samsung

Samsung's huge range of refrigerators includes everything from massive four-door bespoke designs to slim-line models perfect for smaller kitchens. Regardless of your refrigerating needs you'll be able to find a Samsung for you - and with massive discounts too thanks to the early 4th of July deals currently knocking up to $1,600 off upfront.

Washers & dryers: save up to $1,000 on laundry sets at Samsung

You can upgrade your laundry game significantly and save some serious cash with Samsung's current 4th of July deals on its range of washers and dryers. Various electric and gas sets are available here in a range of different finishes and you'll also get free installation and two years of extended care for just $1.

Ranges: save up to $1.500 at Samsung

Alongside refrigerators, the biggest discounts in today's 4th of July appliance sale at Samsung is on the brand's diverse line-up of ranges. Included here are massive price cuts across a host of gas, electric, induction, and dual fuel ranges of all shapes and sizes. Note, as with other appliances at Samsung today, ranges come with free installation and two years of Samsung Care+ for just $1 (was $99).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: now up to $990 off at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra improves on last year's model in every way, including performance, battery life, camera quality, and more. This deal offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra with double the storage for the price of half, a.k.a. 512GB for the price of 256GB and 1TB for the price of 512GB. This, plus the credit up to $750 that you can stack with a trade-in, make it one of the best deals you can get on Samsung's latest smartphone this year. Even if you don't have an existing device to trade in, it's still a discount worth considering for the storage savings.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, bright 6.6-inch display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A35 is a great phone for those who don't care about flagship bells and whistles. It's currently on sale at Amazon in both navy and lilac colorways for a record-low $349.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $249.99 at Samsung

By trading in an eligible device, it's possible to increase the standard $150 discount on the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to a whopping $950 when you buy direct from the manufacturer. Samsung will also throw in a Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for no extra charge, which makes this tablet deal almost unbelievable and arguably better than what we saw during Memorial Day. Samsung's premium tablet boasts a 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display for a smooth and crisp image, speedy performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a free S-Pen.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record-low price of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best dead for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $799.99 - an incredible price if you don't mind an older-model display. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 4th of July sale includes the gorgeous all-new 50-inch Frame QLED TV, which is on sale for $1,099.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets, but at this record-low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C is a TV that covers a lot of the bases – picture quality, gaming, and more – without breaking the bank. With this deal, it's even kinder to your budget.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

At less than half price, this is one of the best big 4K TV deals around at the moment for watching shows, movies and sports. Gamers will also love the four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 4th of July sale just slashed $1,300 off the 65-inch S95C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a record-low of $1,999.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural while there are deep blacks too. The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is a premium OLED TV but one that’s a touch more affordable while it’s at its lowest price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349.99 now from $699.99 with a trade at Samsung

You can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge from as little as $699.99. You must trade-in an eligible device such as a laptop, tablet or phone to get up to $500 off, and the rest of the discount comes from $150 of Samsung Credit to spend in the store. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge uses a Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz processor with 12 cores, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It has a great-looking 14-inch Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X touchscreen which is also small enough to ensure this laptop is incredibly lightweight and slim. The battery life of up to 18 hours easily puts this on par with MacBooks, and its AI-powered features like automatic Live Captions and search tools via Recall make this a delight to use.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small and comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio, and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $149.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: now up to 30% off at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series features several models, from the standard lightweight aluminum smartwatch to the heavier but elegant Classic design. Just make sure you get the right size (between 40mm and 47mm) and figure out whether you want Bluetooth and LTE. It doesn't matter if you choose the regular 6 or 6 Classic because the two smartwatch models share the same features. This Best Buy deal brings the smartwatches back to their lowest price this year, which is perfect for buying a smartwatch before summer vacation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $199 now $99 at Samsung

A trade-in offer from Samsung makes it possible to get their latest smartwatch for as little as $99 – that's half the list price. All you need to hand over is any smartwatch in good condition, making it a great way to upgrade your dated tech for a fresh wearable. The Galaxy Watch FE benefits from a lot of the great features that users have come to expect in smartwatches in a much more affordable package, including advanced running metrics, sleep tracking and health updates.

