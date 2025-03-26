Quick! Get a big discount on the Google Pixel 9 plus a stylish silicone case at the Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon's Spring Sale is well underway, and I've already seen some of the best phone deals all year amongst the savings. When it comes to value for money, this one's going to be hard to beat: you can now get the Google Pixel 9 plus a silicone case for just £649 (was £833.99) at Amazon.
That's a cracking price for a current-year flagship, and the cheapest we've seen this particular bundle. For reference, the Google Pixel 9 on its own normally starts at £799 in the UK, the same as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. At £649, the flagship Google Pixel 9 matches the mid-range Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on price.
So, what exactly do you get for your money? The Google Pixel 9 is a confidently flagship-tier phone, powered by strong internals and a highly integrated version of Android 15. You get the Google Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a dual-camera system comprised of a 50MP main camera and 48MP ultra-wide camera.
As our full Google Pixel 9 review details, the phone's 6.3-inch FHD+ display looks great in a variety of conditions, and its pleasant curved design is still a favorite of ours here at TechRadar. If you're an Android fan, or just want a reliable and modern handset to use as your daily driver, a discount like this makes the Google Pixel 9 easy to recommend. It even comes with a case!
The Google Pixel 9 is the best all-rounder flagship Google has ever made. The Google Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM keeps things moving at pace, while its stylish design is sure to turn heads. A 50MP main camera and 48MP ultra-wide snapper give you options for taking photos and videos, which look great on the 6.3-inch display. It's a mid-size powerhouse, now at a mid-range price, and a no-brainer for Android fans looking for a reliable daily driver.
As it turns out, the Google Pixel 9 is also discounted in the US, sans silicone case mind you. This is otherwise the same phone as its UK counterpart, with the Google Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and 50MP main camera. It's a reliable, portable, and beautifully built phone.
The Google Pixel 9 also holds a comfortable spot on our list of the best Android phones, as the best Android phone for everybody. It's easier to pick up than a Samsung Galaxy handset, but still has the openness and customization options that Android 15 affords.
Google Pixel users also get the earliest access to Android betas, if you're into that sort of thing. And when it comes to AI, the Google Pixel series is the de facto home of Gemini, Google's proprietary digital assistant. The Pixel 9 is an impressive bit of kit overall: if it's calling to you, don't miss the chance to pick it up for a substantial discount.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest high-end phone from the manufacturer with an improved Tensor chip so you’ll get speedier performance than before. It also has better cameras with a triple-lens camera system including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and it has more AI-powered features than its predecessors. As you’d expect from a Google Pixel phone, it looks great too and offers the cleanest Android experience. All of that is now available for a record-low price at Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't the latest in the range anymore but it's still a superb buy in 2025. Internally, you get a really powerful chipset that's more than capable of smooth gaming, scrolling, or other everyday tasks and the device also outwardly looks very similar to the S25. Cameras are also fantastic so this is a great buy if you're willing to miss out on a few of the latest AI bells and whistles and so on. Today's deal at Amazon matches the price from Black Friday back in November.
This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.
