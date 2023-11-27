PSA: it's your last chance to get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299 with a trade this Cyber Monday

If you're on the hunt for a Galaxy S23 Ultra this Cyber Monday, I highly recommend checking out the official Samsung Store's Cyber Monday sale today before it's too late.

This stunning device, with is easily one of our favorite phones of 2023, is currently available with a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $800 and several juicy bundle options at the official Samsung store. Up for grabs are a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $50 and a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $150, both quality accessories.

Here's the real deal, however: you can knock that price down by a further 25% by shopping for the Galaxy S23 Ultra via the official Samsung Shopping app. If you tap any of the links to Samsung's store on this page on a mobile device you'll be prompted to install the app. Yes, it's an extra step, but it's well worth doing if you want to bag a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $299 - an absolute bargain.

Note, if you're interested in more Cyber Monday phone deals, you can scroll down to see another of our favorite options today - Verizon's excellent deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We've also got our main Cyber Monday deals hub to check out if you want to see more even more recommendations.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to 25% off via app, plus up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Get a S23 Ultra for as low as $299: A great choice if you're looking for a new cell phone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is available with a hefty app-exclusive discount of up to 25% off plus a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Combined, this is a significant saving here and well worth checking out this Black Friday. Note, you can also take advantage of some awesome bundle deals right now - adding a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $150 and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 - not bad!

More Galaxy S23 Ultra deals this Cyber Monday

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Another one of our favorite trade-in options for the S23 Ultra in today's Cyber Monday sales. You can currently hand over any Samsung model to get a whopping $1,000 off the stunning Ultra at Verizon alongside a new unlimited data line. You can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE - two freebies that are worth well over $800 by themselves (device lines are paid separately). See this deal on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

