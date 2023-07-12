Prime Day deals under AU$100: our top 10 picks

Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to score savings on big ticket items, but what about those of us who don’t have money to burn? Well, thankfully there’s some real bargains under AU$100 available too, on items such as smart speakers, earbuds and even PS5 controllers.

We’ve rounded up the top Prime Day deals under AU$100 right here, just note that the mega sale event is only running for a few more hours, with most deals set to end at midnight tonight (July 12). Most of these deals will require you to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not already a subscriber.

Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 (save AU$50) The Echo Pop is the latest of Amazon’s smart speakers, only releasing in May this year. It’s currently down to just AU$29 in this epic Prime Day deal, which is a discount of 63%. This funky-looking speaker comes with Alexa built in, so you can use it to listen to music, set timers and answer your questions, plus it can control compatible smart devices. We think it’s a steal at AU$29.

Prime exclusive UE Wonderboom 2 | AU$129.95 AU$59 (save AU$70.95) This is the lowest price we can remember seeing on the UE Wonderboom 2, so jump on this deal if you want one of the best Bluetooth speakers for just AU$59. We use the Wonderboom 2 to listen to tunes in the office, so we can say from experience that it pumps out great sound for its size. It also comes with an IP67 dustproof/waterproof rating, so it’s well-built for outdoor use.

Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | AU$169 AU$66 (save AU$103) The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have got an incredible discount of 61% for Amazon Prime Day, making them a very affordable set of noise-cancelling earbuds. Their noise cancellation isn’t as strong as what Bose and Sony’s best earbuds have to offer, but you’ll never see those buds going for this cheap. For AU$66, you get the Echo Buds with a wired charging case, or you can get a wireless charging case for AU$99.

Prime exclusive JBL Flip 5 | AU$149 AU$79.95 (save AU$69.05) The latest version of this speaker is the JBL Flip 6, which explains why there’s such a big discount on the older Flip 5. It’s lacking some of the smarts you’ll find in newer Bluetooth speakers, and it doesn’t have a 3.5mm input, but it largely makes up for it with fantastic sound quality and particularly good bass. Now down to AU$79.95 in yellow and pink.

Prime exclusive DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 from AU$64.95 (save up to AU$45) The PS5 DualSense controller in white has hit its lowest price yet – AU$64.95. It’s absolutely worth snagging if you need a backup controller for yourself or just a spare gamepad for your mates. There are discounts available on other colours of the DualSense controller, but they have been fluctuating quite a bit. For now the next cheapest option is the red for AU$79.

Prime exclusive TP-Link smart Wi-Fi light bulb (2 pack) | AU$49.95 AU$38 (save AU$11.95) Smart lights can completely change the look and feel of a room, and now you can snag two smart bulbs for just AU$38. We haven’t tested these lights for ourselves, but their online user reviews on Amazon are largely positive. You can set schedules for these lights using the companion app, and control their colour and brightness.

Prime exclusive TP-Link Tapo Pan/Tilt home security Wi-Fi camera (Tapo TC70) | AU$64 AU$49 (save AU$15) TP-Link also makes home security cameras, and this model is now 23% off. It’s a fairly no-frills budget option, but it still has features like the ability to send you alerts when it detects motion in your home, two-way audio and an alarm, should you ever need to use it. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and offers voice control.