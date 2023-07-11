Prime Day deals LIVE: the best offers from Amazon's sale we recommend
Top picks from Amazon Prime Day from the TechRadar team
- early sales now live
- invite-only deals
- Fire TVs from $99.99
- 65% off Amazon devices
Amazon Prime Day starts in a matter of hours and we're ready to guide you through the sale here at TechRadar with live updates on all the best deals that are available across the two-day event.
Myself and countless members of the TechRadar team that you'll hear from today have covered many Amazon Prime Day sales. We'll use those years of experience and deals-hunting nous to filter out the treasures from the trash. We're sticking to deals on the top-rated products that we've tested and any stellar bargains on some of our favorite bits of gadgetry that we think you need to see.
5 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was
$54.99now $24.99 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99now $249.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Smart Plug: was
$24.99now $12.99 at Amazon
- Hisense U6 58-inch QLED TV: was
$599.99now $349.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air (M1): was
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
All Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Fire TV Stick
- Apple: iPad and MacBook - lowest-ever prices
- Back to school: essentials from $25
- Cameras: up to 20% off Canon
- Headphones: Echo Buds from $34.99
- Kitchen: Instant Pot from $79.99
- Laptops: devices from $129.99
- Networking: up to 69% off eero Wifi routers
- Security: up to 50% off Ring doorbells
- Smartwatch: Fitbit from $59
- Tablets: Fire HD 8 tablet - $45 off
- TVs: smart TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: 36% off Dyson
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow