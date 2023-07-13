Missed Prime Day? The Walmart Plus Week sale is still live - here are the best deals

If you missed out on this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, Walmart is here to save the day with its own rival sale - Walmart Plus Week. The retailer launched the sale on Monday, and offers will end tonight at 7 pm ET, which means there are just hours left to score a bargain.



To help you find all the best offers still available, we've rounded up today's top deals from the Walmart Plus Week sale. You'll find links to the most popular Walmart sale categories, followed by our pick of the best deals from brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Keurig, and more on TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops, and vacuums.



Some highlights from today's sale include the Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low price of just $149, the Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum down to just $199.99, and our best-rated TV, LG's 55-inch LG C2 OLED on sale for $1,196.99 - the best price you can find.



Shop more of Walmart's best deals below, most of which include record-low prices that you didn't see at Amazon's Prime Day sale. Keep in mind that you have just hours left to shop these offers, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.

Walmart Plus Week sale - today's best deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $79 at Walmart

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is always a popular choice over major sales events and Walmart and it's easy to see why. Not only is it cheap but its small size means it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens. Although it's not the most advanced machine, you'll have no issues getting a great cup of coffee out of this thing.

Instant Vortex 10QT air fryer: was $129 now $79.95 at Walmart

We haven't personally reviewed this model, but we're big fans of other Instant Vortex air fryers here at TechRadar - and this is a great price for a bigger model. As displayed in the image, this 10QT air fryer is even big enough to rotisserie a chicken - as well as bake an 8-inch pizza and lbs of fries. For $79, we think there's a ton of value with this particular model.

Restored Vitamix 5300 Blender: was $359.95 now $249.95 at Walmart

If you don't mind a refurbished product, Walmart has this Vitamix 5300 blender on sale for $249.95. This model retails for $499.99 if you're buying it brand-new, so today's deal is half-price, and a great deal on a powerful blender from a trusted name.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker + Side Tank: was $548 now $398 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during holiday sales, Walmart has the top-rated GE Opal Nugget ice maker with a side tank on sale for $398 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed to sit on your countertop, GE's Opal nice maker makes crunchable, chewable ice for your favorite beverages, and this model includes a side tank that produces three times more ice.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

While this deal on the first-generation Apple Watch SE isn't part of the Walmart Plus Week sale, it's a fantastic bargain that we had to include on our list. Apple's budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th gen): was $329 now $279 at Walmart

The 2021 Apple iPad has been $30 cheaper in the past but it's still a pretty great buy at this price in the Walmart Plus sale. Our Apple iPad 10.2 review loved this model, even though it's not the most powerful or premium in the range. It is, however, great value and plenty powerful enough for all those basic tasks and applications.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $528 now $398 at Walmart

A big-screen QLED TV for under $400 is unheard of, making this 65-inch TCL QLED 5-Series TV a steal in Walmart's sale at just $398. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, and you also get voice control, and the Roku platform built in for easy streaming.

VIZIO 75-inch M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: was $898 now $698 at Walmart

This is a deal that will go fast – the massive 75-inch Vizio QLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $698. The M6 Series delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

LG C2 55-inch UHD OLED 4K smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,196.99 at Walmart

One of the most popular sales at any retailer this week, the stunning LG C2 is currently down to its lowest-ever price on the mid-sized 55-inch variant. No surprises here - we're huge fans of the LG C2 at TechRadar, consistently ranking it as the best TV money can buy. There are more premium options out there but our LG C2 review loved its superb picture quality, array of next-gen gaming features, and gorgeous design. Pound for pound, we think it's one of the best value options out there right now for those who want a high-end TV.

Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $124 at Walmart

Our cheapest TV deal from Walmart's Plus Week sale is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $124. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom. Plus, the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies and adjust the volume.

Lenovo Ideapad 5 14-inch laptop: was $519 now $464 at Walmart

There's perhaps no better solid-mid-range Windows laptop for work and casual use than this Lenovo Ideapad 5 at Walmart. At full price, this one was already decent value thanks to its combination of a speedy Ryzen 7 5700U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, but today's discount really makes it a fantastic buy. Not only do you have plenty of storage with this machine but the powerful processor will see you speeding through most tasks.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

Designed for hard floors, the Dyson Omni-Glide is Dyson's slimmest and most maneuverable vacuum and can convert to a hand-held vac with a click of a button. Today's deal at Walmart brings the lightweight Omni-Glide down to just $199.99 – that's the lowest price we've seen, making this the cheapest cordless Dyson you can buy.

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $349 now $199 at Walmart

Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than models from rival Dyson, and excellent for pesky pet hair and for accessing hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice, and it's now down to a record-low price of $199 in Walmart's Plus Week sale.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a more powerful option from Dyson, Walmart also has the Dyson V8 on sale for$299. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Better Homes & Gardens Steel Wicker Patio Chair: was $399 now $249 at Walmart

Looking to grab some new patio furniture? Walmart has this best-selling wicker patio chair on sale for $249, thanks to today's massive $150 discount. The stylish Better Homes & Garden chair is made with fade-resistant and water-repellent fabric, and the cushions are easy to remove for cleanings.

