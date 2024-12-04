Missed Black Friday? You can still save with a plethora of early Xmas deals at The Good Guys

Black Friday sales have ruled the TechRadar – and retailer – mindshare for the last few weeks, but they officially wrapped up with Cyber Monday on December 2. Don't worry – you won't have to fight off the Christmas Eve crowds to nab a good deal on those last-minute gifts. The Good Guys is keeping its Black Friday sale alive and well as we roll towards Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year.

We saw some truly impressive discounts during Black Friday at The Good Guys, but we think these five offers below rival many of the best deals we saw over Cyber Weekend, headlined by the lowest current price on a pair of one of the best headphones money can buy. If 23% off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones doesn't do it for you, we also think the big price cuts on two JBL Bluetooth speakers, AU$120 off perhaps the best cheap tablet from Samsung and a simple, compact soundbar that elevates your TV viewing for only AU$293 are all worth considering.

Those are our five top picks, but we don't know what those on Santa's nice list have asked for this year. You might well find what you need at The Good Guys at a low price, so take a look at all that is available right now. You can read on to learn more about our picks.

The Good Guys is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was AU$169 now AU$99 at The Good Guys Save AU$70 If you're looking for an affordable smart display, this deal on the 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 might be exactly what you're after. We haven't reviewed this model, but we enjoyed its predecessor as an affordable smart display with satisfactory audio and visual performance. This newer model still lacks a YouTube App – running through Amazon’s Silk browser – and the 2MP camera is unchanged. However, the speakers have been upgraded to allow for clearer dialogue that makes it even more perfect for video calling and streaming. The design has also been subtly improved. At full price, the older model is easy to recommend, but with this discount, the 3rd-gen Echo Show 5 is a smart pick for anyone looking for a simple and helpful addition to their home.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: was AU$379 now AU$249 at The Good Guys Save AU$130 In terms of truly cheap tablets, we think the Galaxy Tab A9 series is the best of the bunch – hitting the sweet spot between performance and price that most competitors cannot. Its predecessor still holds the Samsung spot in our guide to the best cheap tablets, but that's likely to change with the A9 Plus's large 11-inch display that's bright enough for the outdoors, 128GB of storage and surround-sound speakers, making it the perfect entertainment tool for movies in bed or surfing the web by the pool (just don’t drop it in the water). Plus, it can even handle some light work thanks to its ability to multitask with up to three apps on screen at once.

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker: was AU$89.95 now AU$69 at The Good Guys Save AU$20.95 Offering big bass in a little case, we loved this speaker in our time with it – awarding it 4.5 stars in our JBL Clip 5 review thanks to its detailed audio, IP67 water and dustproof rating and impressive volume. It might sometimes be inconvenient that it can't stand on its own, but it's made to be on the go. And with an RRP that we thought offered plenty of value, scoring it at more than 22% off is a deal well worth clasping onto.

Bose TV Speaker: was AU$419.95 now AU$293 at The Good Guys Save AU$126.95 Ever find yourself barely able to hear the dialogue in a movie, but suddenly blown away and diving for the remote to turn down the volume when an explosion hits? You’ll need a soundbar, but the good news is you don't need to spend top dollar to take your home cinema to the next level. This Bose soundbar’s 'dialogue mode' will elevate vocals so you can hear and understand each word, or add bass with the aptly named 'bass button'. Simple and sufficient, if you want better sound when watching TV without spending too much, this deal is it.

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker: was AU$199.95 now AU$148 at The Good Guys Save AU$51.95 Looking for an equally portable – though much larger – speaker than the Clip 5 above? Another iteration on a winning formula, the JBL Charge 5 can get extremely loud, making it perfect for pumping the Rocky soundtrack in the home gym or blowing the roof off at a house party, and the sound will remain balanced and enjoyable even at max volume. Perhaps the best feature of this speaker, though, is its 20-hour battery life. Small enough to comfortably carry, waterproof and incredibly loud – now at the cheapest price we've seen in months.