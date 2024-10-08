Lovers of tiny laptops, rejoice - the 11-inch Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is more than a third off for Amazon Prime Day

I've been a fan of hybrid laptop-tablet devices ever since I shelled out my own hard-earned cash for a first-generation Microsoft Surface, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is no exception - and now this wonderfully sleek little tablet is just £139 (was £219.99) at Amazon, perhaps my favorite Amazon's Prime Day deal so far.



The IdeaPad Duet 3 is a slightly older Chromebook from Lenovo, but don't let its meager specs fool you - thanks to a sleek design and the lightweight system requirements of ChromeOS, this is a compact productivity powerhouse. With a detachable magnetic keyboard and kickstand back panel that also houses a stylus, the Duet 3 is the perfect tool for anyone who likes to work on the go.

We love to see an insanely cheap laptop-tablet hybrid, you know? The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is exactly that: 12 hours of battery life, a gorgeous but compact 11-inch 2K display, and a detachable keyboard and stylus for maximum versatility. At 37% off for Prime Day, this is a steal.

The particularly eagle-eyed among you may have already noticed that the IdeaPad Duet 3 is absent from our own list of the best Chromebooks - rest assured that I still consider it one of the best out there, but we do our best to keep those guides populated with more recent products. Still, the Duet 3 performs admirably despite its age (as many Chromebooks do) thanks to the powerful and battery-efficient Snapdragon 7c processor at the heart of this 11-inch tablet.

The real strength of this Chromebook, though, is its sheer versatility. Sketching is a breeze for digital artists and note-takers, while the detachable keyboard, less than 1kg weight, and long battery life will suit students and professionals who need to take their device with them on public transport. The touchscreen and Google Play Store app support even mean that it's a good choice of tablet for younger users, especially since ChromeOS has some excellent baked-in parental control features.

In any case, at £139, this is an insanely good deal. Finding a decent laptop under £200 these days is tough, especially with the slew of horribly underpowered cut-price devices you'll find on Amazon. Not only is Lenovo a trusted brand, but the IdeaPad Duet 3 also offers solid build quality for such a cheap device. Just don't expect to play the latest triple-A games on it, okay?

