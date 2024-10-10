Last call before Black Friday: 21 Prime Day device deals I'd buy from $12.99

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is much the same as the standard version of the Amazon e-reader, but it also comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a two-year worry-free guarantee as standard for added peace of mind. I've only seen it for $5 cheaper than this before, so it's a great time to buy if you don't have a Prime membership, as that's the only way it's going to be any cheaper than this.