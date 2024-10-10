Last call before Black Friday: 21 Prime Day device deals I'd buy from $12.99
Time is running out to score huge savings on Amazon devices
Last call: Amazon's October Prime Day sale is ending soon (midnight PST, to be exact), which means there are just hours left to snag a bargain. The best Prime Day deals are hands-down on Amazon's own devices, thanks to massive discounts that you won't see again until Black Friday.
• Shop more Prime Day deals
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've listed the 21 best Prime Day device deals that I'd buy with my own money. Each offer represents outstanding value, with record-low prices on TVs, tablets, speakers, earbuds, Fire TV sticks, security cameras, and smart home displays.
A few favorites include Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 (originally $99.99), the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for $19.99 (originally $39.99), and the Echo Spot smart alarm on sale for $47.99 (originally $79.99.
Keep in mind that the Amazon devices listed below are on sale for their lowest price, and you will not see offers like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event in November.
The 21 best Prime Day device deals
Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device. Today's Prime Day deal matches last year's record-low price.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Buying a cheap Amazon smart home speaker is a Prime Day essential, and today's sale includes the Echo Pop for just $17.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $3 more than the record-low price, but this offer is available to all. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price, but I'd suggest paying $2 more and getting the more feature-rich version.
All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Blink Mini 2 is on sale for an incredible price of just $19.99 - a record-low. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. The remote also includes an AI-powered Fire TV Search, which makes finding movies and TV shows a breeze.
Amazon Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Earbuds for just $25? Yes, please! Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds are now half-price, at just $24.99. Despite the massive price reduction, you still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. Integrating with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant, hands-free operation.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during the July Prime Day sale. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon
The Blink Outdoor 4 is a Prime Day best-seller, and Amazon has the outdoor camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low.
Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Upgrade your smart home setup with the Echo Show 5, which is on sale for $49.99. The smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display and packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Ring Pan-Tilt indoor cam was released in May of this year and is already on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The security camera lets you see everything, thanks to the smooth 360-degree view you control from your phone. The Ring cam also features HD Video, Color Night Vision, and two-way audio - all for under $50.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2022): was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
As a mom of two, I had to purchase the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for upcoming travels. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
You can get the brand-new version of Amazon's basic and best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 – that's a massive $45 discount considering it's only just launched. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for decent performance with everyday tasks, an eight-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Its power won't blow you away, but it's the one I'd buy if you just need a cheap, no-frills tablet for light use.
All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon
The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price, beating Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169.99 now $114.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is much the same as the standard version of the Amazon e-reader, but it also comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a two-year worry-free guarantee as standard for added peace of mind. I've only seen it for $5 cheaper than this before, so it's a great time to buy if you don't have a Prime membership, as that's the only way it's going to be any cheaper than this.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204.97 now $134.97 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle would make a fantastic Christmas gift for the reader in your life. The bundle includes the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite, a fabric cover, and a power adapter - a $200 value. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $134.97.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
If you're working with a smaller space, Amazon's 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for only $99.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon
Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.
Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon
If you're searching for a cheap QLED display, you can't get much better than Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED for $415.99. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise budget range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming.
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $597.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.