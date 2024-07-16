I’ve built dozens of Lego sets and these are the five I’d buy this Prime Day
From Star Wars to iconic flowers, some big hitters are on sale
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and whether you want savings on Galaxy Phones, TVs, or even AirPods, the 48-hour member-only sale is the place to be. Furthermore, it’s also home to a boatload of savings on Lego Sets.
Now, I’ve built dozens of Lego sets over the years – they are fun, engaging, sometimes challenging, and even collaborate with some of my favorite brands … Star Wars, anyone? – to the point where I’ve lost count.
Alongside scouring the best gadget deals, I’ve also been looking for the best savings on Lego sets, and I’m sharing the five sets worth your time. And, I promise, they’ll be a fun build.
Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet: was $69.99 now $48.99 at Amazon
For a Marvel fan, what could be better than building and proudly displaying one of the most epic elements from the cinematic universe? Not only will you build Iron Man's gauntlet, but you'll also place the Infinity Stones in. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, it's 30% off at $48.99.
Lego Icons Tiny Plants: was $39.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
What's better than building just one Lego set? Well, clearly, it's building multiple pieces from just one set, and that's precisely what Tiny Plants accomplish. You'll build nine potted plants complete with a terracotta pot and can display them as you wish – maybe all in a row or scattered around for bright pops of color.
Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon
Whether you're one with the dark side of the force or are shopping for someone who is, you can't go wrong with this Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. You'll use 834 pieces to construct Vader's helmet and a stand, which makes this set easy to display. Score it now for just $63.99 on Amazon.
Lego Ideas Tree House: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon
Standing over 14 inches tall, the Lego Ideas Tree House will be a wonderful display piece and an exciting build at over 3,000 pieces. Best of all, it's $75 off Prime Day 2024, bringing it down to just $174.99. It's also one of the more unique Lego sets, as you can change out the leaves on the tree to reflect the seasons.
Lego Disney The Madrigal House: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Lego is offering a pretty major discount on its Madrigal House set from the film Encanto. You'll build the magical house from over 580 pieces and score three Minifigures and two custom elements. It's on Amazon now for $34.99, a 30% discount from the MSRP.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.