I’ve built dozens of Lego sets and these are the five I’d buy this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and whether you want savings on Galaxy Phones, TVs, or even AirPods, the 48-hour member-only sale is the place to be. Furthermore, it’s also home to a boatload of savings on Lego Sets.

Now, I’ve built dozens of Lego sets over the years – they are fun, engaging, sometimes challenging, and even collaborate with some of my favorite brands … Star Wars, anyone? – to the point where I’ve lost count.

Alongside scouring the best gadget deals, I’ve also been looking for the best savings on Lego sets, and I’m sharing the five sets worth your time. And, I promise, they’ll be a fun build.

Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet: was $69.99 now $48.99 at Amazon For a Marvel fan, what could be better than building and proudly displaying one of the most epic elements from the cinematic universe? Not only will you build Iron Man's gauntlet, but you'll also place the Infinity Stones in. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, it's 30% off at $48.99.

Lego Icons Tiny Plants: was $39.99 now $49.99 at Amazon What's better than building just one Lego set? Well, clearly, it's building multiple pieces from just one set, and that's precisely what Tiny Plants accomplish. You'll build nine potted plants complete with a terracotta pot and can display them as you wish – maybe all in a row or scattered around for bright pops of color.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon Whether you're one with the dark side of the force or are shopping for someone who is, you can't go wrong with this Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. You'll use 834 pieces to construct Vader's helmet and a stand, which makes this set easy to display. Score it now for just $63.99 on Amazon.

Lego Ideas Tree House: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon Standing over 14 inches tall, the Lego Ideas Tree House will be a wonderful display piece and an exciting build at over 3,000 pieces. Best of all, it's $75 off Prime Day 2024, bringing it down to just $174.99. It's also one of the more unique Lego sets, as you can change out the leaves on the tree to reflect the seasons.

Lego Disney The Madrigal House: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Lego is offering a pretty major discount on its Madrigal House set from the film Encanto. You'll build the magical house from over 580 pieces and score three Minifigures and two custom elements. It's on Amazon now for $34.99, a 30% discount from the MSRP.