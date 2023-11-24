I’m only buying one Lego Black Friday 2023 deal – this excellent PS5 game-inspired set
All I want for Black Friday is this good Lego Tallboy
I’m only buying one Lego set during this year’s Black Friday deals, and it’s this giant robot from one of my favorite video game series.
Right now the Lego Tallneck – inspired by the machine from PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West – is $36 off at Amazon.com, making it just $52.99, and £20 off at Amazo.co.uk, bringing it down to £59.99. It comes with both a massive giraffe-like robot, as well as a smaller Watcher and a minifig of the series protagonist Aloy.
This is the best-ever price this 1,222-piece set has been at Amazon in the US and only £5 more expensive than its lowest UK price, so it’s one to pick up while you still can.
Today's best Lego Tallneck deals
Lego Tallneck: was
$89.99 now $52.99 at Amazon
This Lego Tallneck deal is the only one I need. It's currently $32 off but only for a little while longer; at the time of writing 76% of this cheap set has been claimed already. If you miss out it should still be on sale, but won't be as cheap as it currently is.
Lego Tallneck: was
£79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
This Lego Tallneck deal takes 25% off the price and is only £5 more expensive than its lowest-ever Amazon UK price. I'm in love with this set and it's the only I want to buy this Black Friday.
This Lego set is everything I want for my next build. I love the sets inspired by non-Lego properties but sometimes I wish I had a bit more creative freedom to add my own spin to them. With this Tallneck set I can have my cake and eat it.
I have all the pieces I need – and the instructions – to construct the iconic machine from the Horizon games, but also the freedom to place it in a scene of my own design. Using the pieces in the box, and some I’m sourcing from Lego’s Pick A Brick page, I’m already planning out a vista of ruined Old Ones structures, overgrown wilds, and a few extra machines Aloy can be hunting on her mission to scale the Tallneck.
If you’re looking for something a bit different this Black Friday, there’s an excellent deal on the Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell set, and other great Black Friday Lego deals to be found this year.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 65% off Echo, Apple, TVs + more
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- eBay: up to 60% off refurbished Ninja, Dyson + Apple tech
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- EE: up to £600 off phones, TVs and games consoles
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, homewares and clothing
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson