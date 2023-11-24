I’m only buying one Lego Black Friday 2023 deal – this excellent PS5 game-inspired set

I’m only buying one Lego set during this year’s Black Friday deals, and it’s this giant robot from one of my favorite video game series.

Right now the Lego Tallneck – inspired by the machine from PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West – is $36 off at Amazon.com, making it just $52.99, and £20 off at Amazo.co.uk, bringing it down to £59.99. It comes with both a massive giraffe-like robot, as well as a smaller Watcher and a minifig of the series protagonist Aloy.

This is the best-ever price this 1,222-piece set has been at Amazon in the US and only £5 more expensive than its lowest UK price, so it’s one to pick up while you still can.

This Lego set is everything I want for my next build. I love the sets inspired by non-Lego properties but sometimes I wish I had a bit more creative freedom to add my own spin to them. With this Tallneck set I can have my cake and eat it.

I have all the pieces I need – and the instructions – to construct the iconic machine from the Horizon games, but also the freedom to place it in a scene of my own design. Using the pieces in the box, and some I’m sourcing from Lego’s Pick A Brick page, I’m already planning out a vista of ruined Old Ones structures, overgrown wilds, and a few extra machines Aloy can be hunting on her mission to scale the Tallneck.

