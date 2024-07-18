I'm a smartwatch expert: here are the standout post-Prime Day fitness tracker deals to get

While the Amazon Prime Day deals are over in an official capacity, there are still a few deals floating around on some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers. Even though many deals have disappeared, there is at least one discount left from almost all the big names: Apple, Google, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and so on.

Of course, this means there's something for everyone in the last Amazon Prime Day sales. My top picks would be the Google Pixel Watch at just $169.99 and the Apple Watch SE 2, also at $169. Both are outstanding four-star smartwatches retailing at best-ever prices, and I'm frankly surprised these deals are still going.

However, there are discounts not to be sniffed at, including 25% off the Fitbit Charge 6, bringing it down from $159.99 to just $119.99. Get them while they're hot, as they won't be around forever.

Today's best Amazon smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen GPS-only (40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

Perhaps the best Apple Watch deal left, the SE 2 in its smaller GPS-only 40mm size, is now down 32% at Amazon in many different colorways. If you're an Apple user with smaller wrists, this is the best deal to get.

Google Pixel Watch: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

A massive 46% discount on the original Pixel Watch. Aside from so-so battery life, it's stuffed with fantastic features, and at this price, it's probably the best Fitbit-powered device you can get.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $119.95 at Amazon

A hefty discount on Fitbit's latest tracker with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: was $329.99 now $194.95 at Amazon

Made for smaller wrists, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is perfect for slim men and women who want a lifestyle-orientated activity watch. Animated workouts, 7 days of battery life, and 20 GPS workout profiles ensure it's quite powerful despite its size.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $404.95 at Amazon

The best Garmin watch for runners has received a Prime Day discount, with a $40 saving on an already fantastic watch. Garmin's amazing training smarts now have a redesigned chassis and full-color AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth-only 40mm: was $299.99 now $182.95 at Amazon

This is the cheapest way to get a Galaxy Watch 6. If you're thinking of picking up the Ring, this is the perfect discount Watch 7 alternative: it's got an almost identical design, same screen, and will pick up most of the same software features when Samsung's One UI Watch 6 update rolls out.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro & buds bundle: was $108 now $93.99 at Amazon

Headphones and a watch for under $100? Get the four-star CMF Watch Pro with Nothing's original Buds in this excellent bundle deal. It's already good value, but it becomes a great value with an additional $14 off. It's affordable and a personal favorite deal so far.

Whatever phone or operating system you use, there's a smartwatch in the deals above for you. A good sleeper deal pick is the CMF Watch Pro by Nothing, which is rated our best cheap smartwatch. It looks great, does the job, and comes with a pair of earbuds, for under $100 on Amazon – simply a bargain.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US