I'd never be able to fit a giant 100-inch TV in my apartment, but this Prime Day deal makes me want to try
Get a 100-inch Hisense U8K for under $3,000 while there's still time
Amazon Prime Day is hours away from ending, but there are still plenty of good deals to be found – you just have to be quick to grab them. One that is almost too good to be true is on this 100-inch (yes, 100-inch) TV.
The 100-inch Hisense U8K is available for $2,798 (was $4,700) at Amazon, which is incredible for a 100-inch screen. To give some context, that price is around the same as what you'd pay for some 65-inch OLED and premium mini-LED TVs!
Today's best 100-inch Hisense U8K deal
Hisense 100-inch U8K TV: was $4,700 now $2,798 at Amazon
One of our favorite TVs of 2023, the Hisense U8K proves that budget mini-LED doesn't have to mean compromise. It delivers excellent contrast and bright, accurate colors. It's also kitted out with 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR. It earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review and is featured in several of our best TV buying guides. With this Prime Day deal, you can get the enormous 100-inch model for under $3,000 – a jaw-dropping deal for a TV of this caliber, at this size. Get it quick!
The Hisense U8K was easily one of the best TVs of 2023, balancing features and performance with a budget-friendly price. Its mini-LED backlight delivers high brightness but doesn't sacrifice contrast. Colors are vibrant and accurate, and its anti-glare coating lets it look good in brightly lit living rooms.
Gaming is also well-covered with 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included) ALLM, and more. It's a decent performer for gaming, though it lacks the cloud-based gaming services you'll find on sets from Samsung and LG.
Overall, the U8K approaches the performance of a much more premium TV at a budget price. There will probably be some brightness compromises at this 100-inch size, but there aren't many chances to get a mini-LED screen of this type at this price. Grab this deal while you still can.
Prime Day is in its final hours but if you're looking for something smaller, check out our Prime Day TV deals guide for last-minute offers.
