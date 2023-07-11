I think the best Prime Day TV deal could be this 75-inch Roku QLED TV at Best Buy

Here’s a secret: not all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals can be found at Amazon. Some, like this $200 off a 75-inch Roku Plus series TV at Best Buy, pop up at other sites around the same time Amazon is having its blow-out sales event, and they can equal or beat the deals you’ll find at Amazon.

The reason you won’t find any deals for the new Roku-branded TVs among the Amazon Prime Day TV deals is that they are a Best Buy exclusive. Best Buy is lucky to have them because, because as we discovered in our Roku Plus Series TV review, they offer very good overall picture quality at an affordable price.

The main reason why we liked the Plus series model we reviewed is that it uses a full-array local dimming backlight to deliver punchy-looking images and supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. With a native 60Hz panel, it’s not the best option for gaming, but if you’re looking for a big-screen TV for general use, this is a deal we can get behind.

Best Buy exclusive deal - save $200 on a 75-inch Roku Plus series TV

Roku Plus series 75-inch QLED TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

At $200 off its original price, this Best Buy deal on a new Roku Plus series TV is one of the best ones we’ve seen during Prime Day. For the price, not only do you get a large 75-inch screen but it has a full-array local dimming backlight and support for the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. We don’t know how long Best Buy plans to run this deal on the 75-inch model, so if you’re looking for a TV that size at a great price then act now.

Are there other solid reasons why you should jump on this Best Buy TV deal, you ask? Well, it has a built-in Roku smart TV interface, of course, and one of the better ones in use by the best 4K TVs .

Plus Series TVs support AirPlay for wireless streaming from iPhones and iPads, and they work with Alexa and Google Assistant. The company’s voice remote pro features a rechargeable battery and the TV also has a built-in mic that permits hands-free voice searches.

We could go on further about why this is a great overall deal, but the Roku Plus series already struck as a high-value option when we reviewed it. With $200 off a 75-inch model at Best Buy, it’s one of the best TV deals we’ve seen during Prime Day time.