I reviewed this stupidly cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it’s even better value thanks to these Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day always promised super savings, but even I'm blown away by just how good this Prime Day soundbar deal is.

That's right, the Ultimea Nova S50 is just $79.99 at Amazon US (was $99.99) and only £109.98 at Amazon UK (was £139.99). That's 20% off in the US and 21% off in the UK, meaning this great value soundbar delivers even better bang for your buck.

The Nova S50 is sure to provide a significant upgrade over most TVs' standalone audio, and thanks to its super-slim form, both the included soundbar and subwoofer will seamlessly fit into most people's setups. It also boasts Dolby Atmos compatibility, so if you're on a tight budget this summer but looking to add expansive audio to your living room, look no further than this fantastic Prime Day soundbar deal.

Today's best Ultimea Nova S50 deal - US

Ultimea Nova S50: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This soundbar was already exceptionally cheap, but at 20% less than its usual price you're getting truly astounding value. When I tested the Ultimea Nova S50 I was struck by its powerful audio, and it elevated the experience of watching movies or TV shows with bass-heavy or ambient scores to the next level. For $79.99 you really can't go wrong with this soundbar.

Today's best Ultimea Nova S50 deal - UK

Ultimea Nova S50: was £139.99 now £109.98 at Amazon

For 21% less than its usual price you're getting a soundbar that has Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, and Bluetooth connectivity. Let's be clear – you're rarely going to find such amazing value. If you're someone that wants an easy-to-setup soundbar which has connectivity options for pretty much any TV, this is a no-brainer pick. You'll almost certainly find that you get more engaging, atmospheric audio with the Ultimea Nova S50 than you'd expect from your TV alone, so why not take a chance on this super-cheap soundbar?

In my Ultimea Nova S50 review I highlighted how I loved this soundbar's small size and ease-of-use qualities. You get three solid EQ modes, including Movie, Game, and Music, so you can tailor audio for your particular needs, and you can even adjust bass levels using the BassMax feature.

The Ultimea Nova S50's sound quality, although imperfect, is nothing to sneer at for the price you pay either, so at a cut-price this is a really sweet deal. You can even connect your phone up to the Nova S50 via Bluetooth to play your favorite tunes if you fancy, and although it won't wow you in terms of clarity, it still does the job.

