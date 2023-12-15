I loved this Sony soundbar when I reviewed it, and it’s 40% off in this holiday deal
Big sound for less
The best soundbars take the experience of viewing movies at home to the next level by punching up the clarity of dialogue, sound effects, and music and adding a layer of bass that the built-in speakers of even the best TVs aren’t capable of providing. You can spend lots of money on elaborate Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofers and surround speakers, but even a compact all-in-one model can make a big difference.
A good example of the latter is the Sony HT-S2000. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we found that it delivered an impressive level of immersion given its basic 3.1-channel speaker array and compact form factor. At its initial $499 / £449 list price, the HT-S2000 was a just-average value. But since then its price has dropped to $298 at Amazon in the US and £329 at Amazon in the UK. Those are both excellent deals, and ones well worth pursuing if you need a soundbar for yourself, or are seeking a special gift for a movie fan on your list.
You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
Today's best Sony HT-S2000 soundbar deal
Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar
US: was
$499.99 now $298 at Amazon
UK: was £449 now £329 at Amazon
This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel model is great news for anyone looking for an affordable soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This discount brings Sony's compact soundbar into the Christmas gift-price range, so there's no reason not to grab Amazon's deal now.
Other highlights from our Sony HT-S2000 review were its impressive virtual processing of the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, solid bass given its compact size, and good overall performance with music. You can’t do better for an Atmos-capable soundbar at this price, so there’s no need to look further!
More Holiday sales in the US
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: Inspiron and XPS laptops from $260
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
More Christmas sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech and gifts
- Adidas: up to 60% off outlet clothing, shoes, apparel
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: up to 70% off toys, Christmas decor, and tech
- Boots: half-price gift sets, gift cards, and fragrances
- B&Q: cheap Christmas trees, lights, decor, wreaths
- Carphone Warehouse: 120GB data for £12 per month
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Cotswolds Outdoor: up to 50% off Patagonia, Rab, North Face
- Debenhams: up to 70% off home, fashion, gift sets
- Disney: up to 60% off Christmas jumpers, toys, decor
- Ebuyer: up to 40% off laptops, desktops, and components
- John Lewis: £300 off TVs, Apple, plus Christmas decor
- Jessops: up to £1,000 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off best-selling vacuums
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
Most Popular
By Axel Metz
By Darren Allan
By Ruth Jones