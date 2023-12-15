I loved this Sony soundbar when I reviewed it, and it’s 40% off in this holiday deal

The best soundbars take the experience of viewing movies at home to the next level by punching up the clarity of dialogue, sound effects, and music and adding a layer of bass that the built-in speakers of even the best TVs aren’t capable of providing. You can spend lots of money on elaborate Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofers and surround speakers, but even a compact all-in-one model can make a big difference.

A good example of the latter is the Sony HT-S2000. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we found that it delivered an impressive level of immersion given its basic 3.1-channel speaker array and compact form factor. At its initial $499 / £449 list price, the HT-S2000 was a just-average value. But since then its price has dropped to $298 at Amazon in the US and £329 at Amazon in the UK. Those are both excellent deals, and ones well worth pursuing if you need a soundbar for yourself, or are seeking a special gift for a movie fan on your list.

You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

Today's best Sony HT-S2000 soundbar deal

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar

US: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon

UK: was £449 now £329 at Amazon

This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel model is great news for anyone looking for an affordable soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This discount brings Sony's compact soundbar into the Christmas gift-price range, so there's no reason not to grab Amazon's deal now.

Other highlights from our Sony HT-S2000 review were its impressive virtual processing of the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, solid bass given its compact size, and good overall performance with music. You can’t do better for an Atmos-capable soundbar at this price, so there’s no need to look further!

More Holiday sales in the US

More Christmas sales in the UK