Hurry! One my favorite pairs of workout headphones are now down 55% in the Prime Day sale, and I don't think it'll be long before they sell out

There are three key ingredients when cooking up a pair of the best workout headphones; great sound, a robust build, and a secure fit. This trio of attributes rarely comes cheap, which is why I think you should act fast on this Jabra deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active (one of my favorite ever exercise earbuds) has had its price slashed from $119.99 to $69.99 in the US, while UK fitness fans have been gifted an even larger discount of 55%.

Having tested these headphones, I found they offered solid sound quality, had no problem handling sweaty workouts, and provided an incredibly secure, comfortable fit. For these reasons, I think this deal is one fitness fans won't want to miss.

Today's best workout headphone deals

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Headphones: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon They have a lot of similarities to the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2s, which are my favorite workout earbuds – a reliable and natural fit, no uncomfortable silicone wings, a sound that's easy to get along with and ANC (albeit not to the same standard as its predecessor). Right now, they're less than a third of the price thanks to a Prime Day discount.

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Headphones: was £99.99 now £44.99 at Amazon While the US gets a very respectable 42% discount, the UK enjoys an even larger 55% price drop on Amazon, meaning these buds are now just £44.99. Alongside the features listed below, you also get 5.5 hours of battery life per earbud, making them suitable for lengthy runs, and more than 22 hours of use when you bring the charging case into the equation.

The main reason I love these headphones is the fit. Rather than relying on uncomfortably stiff silicone wings to keep them in place, they have an ergonomic shape that didn't budge whether I was doing burpees, sprints, or any number of other high-impact exercises.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active may not be the brand's latest sports headphones, but they still pack an enjoyably natural sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), sweat-proof construction, HearThrough technology and on-bud button controls – a portfolio made all the more impressive by their modest price.

Admittedly, the ANC is acceptable rather than exceptional, and there are better-sounding earbuds out there (the updated Jabra Elie 8 Active Gen 2, and the Jabra Elite 8 Active which are down from $199.99 to $129.99 at Amazon over Prime Day, to name just a couple of examples.)

However, considering you'll get a chunky handful of change out of $100/$100 with the Jabra Elite 4 Active, I don't think you'll find a better value pair of sports earbuds this Prime Day.

