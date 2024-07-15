The best Prime Day workout headphone deals include one of my favorite pairs for just $69.99

A quality pair of workout headphones rarely comes cheap. That's why I've been searching high and low for top Amazon Prime Day deals on the best running headphones and workout headphones, so that you can pick up a pair for a fraction of their usual price.

I love wearing headphones during my workouts. Podcasts have dragged me through some of my longest runs, while a thumping bassline always seems to make my weights feel that little bit lighter in the gym. All that can be ruined, however, by a pair of substandard headphones, so it's sometimes worth splashing out if you want to keep your focus where it counts while working out.

Below there are options to suit most budgets, with models ranging from $20 to $200 and with a variety of fitness fans in mind. So, whether you're a recreational runner, seasoned gym-goer or even a triathlete, there should be something to pique your interest.

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Headphones: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon I don't think you'll find a better value pair of sports headphones than the Jabra Elite 4 Active, now just $69.99 for Prime Day. From my experience, they have a lot of similarities to the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2s, which are my favorite workout earbuds – both have a reliable, natural fit, no uncomfortable silicone wings, a sound that's easy to get along with and ANC (albeit it one is much improved), but this pair is less than a third of the price of its successor.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249.95 now $199.95 at Amazon If you want a secure fit, look no further than the Beats Powerbeats Pro – the comfortable earhooks meant the buds didn't budge while I churned through burpees, box jumps and more. There's no ANC, which is a big miss, but they still boast that enjoyable Beats sound. You can now pick up a pair for $50 less in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

JLAB Go Air Sport: was $29.88 now $20.99 at Amazon For the Beats above, a $10 discount barely scratches the surface. For a price-defyingly good pair of headphones like the JLab Go Air Sport, it's a 30% saving. Despite being just over $20, we found these buds offered a secure, comfortable fit, impressive battery life and a sound that gave more costly rivals a run for their money.

H20 Audio Tri Multi-Sport: was $159.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This $10 discount is a nice, if not spectacular, saving on a quality headset that sits on both our best waterproof headphones and best bone conduction headphones roundups. They leave your ears clear so you can stay aware of your surroundings, the sound quality is excellent, and you have the option to listen to your music via Bluetooth or 8 GB of internal storage, negating connection issues.

JBL Reflect Aero: was $149.95 now $99.95 on Amazon These JBL Reflect Aero buds were named our "best waterproof headphones" for good reason. Their IP68 rating means they'll survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh or salt water for 30 minutes, they have intuitive touch controls, and (most importantly) they sound amazing. Don't miss the chance to pick up a discounted pair for less than $100 this Amazon Prime Day.

PHILIPS GO A7607 Open-Ear Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon These bone conduction headphones leave your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while still listening to your favorite tunes – handy if you want to soundtrack a run through a busy city. They also offer a secure fit and and IP66 waterproof and dustproof rating, so even a downpour can't dampen your listening experience.

All of the headphones I've mentioned above are fantastic options, but depending on your needs there'll likely be a standout choice. The Jabra 4-Elite Active are excellent all-rounders, for example, but might not be as well-suited to city runners as something like the PHILIPS GO A7607 with their open-ear design.

If you're investing in your fitness kit this Prime Day, why not check out some of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you can keep tabs on all your fitness goals more easily.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK