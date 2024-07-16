Hurry: get 50% off the Google Pixel 7a thanks to Amazon Prime Day

I've owned my fair share of budget Android devices over the years but there isn't much that competes with the Google Pixel when it comes to quality build and features at an affordable price. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can now get the Google Pixel 7a at Amazon for $249 (was $499).

This 50% discount sees this mid-range Pixel-king drop to its lowest-ever price. You still get a great entry-level Android experience with the Google Pixel 7a thanks to the powerful processor that keeps things moving quickly and its great photo-taking capabilities. At under $250, that's an absolute steal.

Today's best Google Pixel 7a deal

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $249 at Amazon

With a whopping 50% off, Google's most affordable Pixel phone is now down to an all-new record low price thanks to Amazon Prime Day. This is a lot of phone for such a small price. Despite its budget-friendly characteristics, you benefit from a super-fast processor and an amazing camera for the price, plus the slick Android interface that is so easy to use.

You can read more about it in our Google Pixel 7a review but Google's most affordable Pixel is "faster than it should be and looks great in photos." The 7a has exactly the same processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, resulting in speedy processing capabilities. This level of power will keep things moving, even if you're a keen multi-tasker.

One of the other areas where the 7a shines is with its photo capabilities. The 64 MP camera is backed up by smart AI functionality and a Tensor G2 chip, giving users incredible photo output. This phone will produce great results, whether for holiday snaps, family photos, or for work purposes where something more professional is needed.

