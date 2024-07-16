Hurry: get 50% off the Google Pixel 7a thanks to Amazon Prime Day
An unbeatable deal for an excellent budget smartphone
I've owned my fair share of budget Android devices over the years but there isn't much that competes with the Google Pixel when it comes to quality build and features at an affordable price. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can now get the Google Pixel 7a at Amazon for $249 (was $499).
This 50% discount sees this mid-range Pixel-king drop to its lowest-ever price. You still get a great entry-level Android experience with the Google Pixel 7a thanks to the powerful processor that keeps things moving quickly and its great photo-taking capabilities. At under $250, that's an absolute steal.
Today's best Google Pixel 7a deal
Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $249 at Amazon
With a whopping 50% off, Google's most affordable Pixel phone is now down to an all-new record low price thanks to Amazon Prime Day. This is a lot of phone for such a small price. Despite its budget-friendly characteristics, you benefit from a super-fast processor and an amazing camera for the price, plus the slick Android interface that is so easy to use.
You can read more about it in our Google Pixel 7a review but Google's most affordable Pixel is "faster than it should be and looks great in photos." The 7a has exactly the same processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, resulting in speedy processing capabilities. This level of power will keep things moving, even if you're a keen multi-tasker.
One of the other areas where the 7a shines is with its photo capabilities. The 64 MP camera is backed up by smart AI functionality and a Tensor G2 chip, giving users incredible photo output. This phone will produce great results, whether for holiday snaps, family photos, or for work purposes where something more professional is needed.
If you're interested in even more affordable alternatives, then head over to our best cheap phones guide. There are also a range of other best Android phones and if you're open to other manufacturers, then you can broaden your search with our comprehensive guide to all the best phones.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Vacuums: deals on Vax and eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.