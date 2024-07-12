Grab this slim, powerful Lenovo 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with a $250 discount at Best Buy

Amazon might be gearing up for Prime Day 2024, due to take place July 16-17, and while we're already seeing some promising deals from Amazon, it's not the only retailer that's cutting tempting laptop deals right now. One of those is a hefty $250 price cut on this 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop courtesy of Best Buy, now $499.99 (down from $749.99).

This model comes packed with features and solid specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Today's best Lenovo 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop deal

Lenovo 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a well-made, dependable machine that runs Windows 11, this is a good candidate. Not only does it have everything you need from a laptop, but it also has Microsoft's new magic Copilot button included in the keyboard. This model's display is an LCD touch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and it's also equipped with Radeon HD 760M graphics for fantastic image quality. Best Buy writes that that you can expect up to 12.5 hours of battery life, and a super thin, lightweight design with this device clocking in at 3.57 lbs. and 0.72" thin.

This touchscreen laptop number packages a lot for its size and its wallet-friendly price such as an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that will enable you to enjoy a smooth gaming experience, as well as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

All that and more is packed into its 360° flip-and-fold design opening it up to be used in even more ways and situations. This model also features four built-in speakers, a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for faster and better security.

This specific offer is for the Lenovo 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop in Arctic Grey, which weighs just 3.57 lbs. It's lightweight and at just 0.72" thing, it's one of the thinnest laptops out there.

