Get this brilliant budget QLED TV for a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

It's nearly Amazon Prime Day and although the sale doesn't start until next week I've already spotted some great deals on the retailer's own brand of TVs. One of the best is this Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV for $415.99 (was $599.99. In the UK? You can also pick up this similar 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV for £379.99 (was £649.99).

No matter if you're shopping in the US or the UK this is a record-low price for the already budget-friendly TV, which makes this Prime-member exclusive deal even more incredible. You'll have to be quick to make use of the deal as there is limited stock and it's restricted to one per customer, just in case you were hoping to get one for multiple rooms.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was £649.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

As far as budget-friendly TVs go, Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is one of the best options out there. You get a beautiful QLED display, Dolby Vision HDR, and great gaming features all for a fraction of the price you'd usually pay for a TV from a premium brand. If you're looking for great quality while not breaking the bank, then this Amazon Fire TV is for you.

Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV review scored this budget-friendly display an impressive four out of five stars. A lot of our praise focuses on the value for money of this TV as it comes packed with premium features and a "bright and vivid" QLED display for a great price.

Gamers would prefer a higher refresh rate but Dolby Vision gaming and VRR are welcome inclusions. Additionally, the 10.4ms input lag time keeps games moving smoothly. And, of course, Alexa Voice control makes it super easy to navigate the interface without having to find the remote.

