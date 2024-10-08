Game on: Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is $200 off for Prime Day

Portable projectors are great for getting a big image on the go, with the ability to move the projector from room to room and even outdoors. One of our favorite portables is Samsung’s The Freestyle, and you can now get a Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen for just $597.99 at Amazon , a $200 savings and a great Amazon Prime Day deal.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

This isn’t the first time that Amazon has chopped $200 off The Freestyle 2nd Gen, but $597.99 is the lowest price that Samsung’s portable has ever been let go for. If you’re looking for a compact portable projector with a battery power option for gaming, streaming movies, or any other use, this is your chance to get a deal.

Samsung’s The Freestyle automatically optimizes its picture wherever to choose to set it up or beam it at – no setup on your part is required. It has the same smart TV interface found in Samsung’s TV’s built-in, letting you stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix and Hulu, and it also Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and other services.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen deal

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $797.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for $200 less from Amazon. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle is also a great projector for gaming, so this is a deal we enthusiastically recommend.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s 360 degree speaker system delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage and it can also be used as a portable speaker for music. It supports Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice commands to control volume and you can connect an external battery pack to make the Freestyle a truly portable option.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s HD-resolution image is specified for 550 lumens brightness, which is sufficient for viewing in dim or dark rooms. It supports HDR10 high dynamic range and has auto-focus and keystone, and you can get a 100-inch picture from with it positioned 8.8 feet away from a wall.



In our Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen review we praised the compact, lightweight design and excellent features for a portable model. Even at its regular $799 price, The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a good alternative to more expensive 4K models. At this discounted $579 price for Prime Day, it’s even better.

Not a projector person? Then check out our round up of the best OLED TVs and the best OLED TV deals you can grab right now.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US