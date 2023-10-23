Forget Black Friday - the best laptop deal is Dell's XPS 13 for just $599

If you're looking for a great price on a premium Windows laptop, Dell's currently got the fantastic 2022 XPS 13 on sale for just $599 (was $799).

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13, which has always been a favorite over on our best laptops buyer's guide. Considering this model already has a full $200 off it's original retail price, it's a discount we're not expecting to be beaten with the upcoming Black Friday deals in November.

You could, of course, wait for this year's Black Friday laptop deals but there's a strong argument for picking this one up ahead of Dell's official sale. Not only will you get a fantastic laptop at a great price, but you'll beat out the crowds without having to rush at all.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Lowest ever price: Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

Generally speaking, you don't see the Dell XPS 13 on sale for anything lower than around $800 so this is a great deal for a premium laptop. Even though this is the basic entry-level model, the excellent design and build quality make this one a superb buy if you're interested in a Windows laptop that's a little fancier than the usual mid-range machines at this price point.

This particular configuration features a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to be specific, which are decent specs for most everyday users. The Achilles heel with this configuration is the relatively small solid state drive, but the chipset and RAM are enough to handle things like spreadsheets, college work, or multiple browser tabs. We obviously wouldn't recommend this one for gaming, and those who need serious power may want to consider upgrading to the Core i7 / 16GB configuration.

It's also worth briefly mentioning the Dell XPS 13 2023's relatively limited external port selection. The biggest con with the Dell XPS 13 2022 is that it only has two Thunderbolt ports - that means no external audio jacks or USB ports. This was a pretty controversial design change over the previous model and means that this XPS 13 benefits greatly from an external dock. Note that you do get a USB-C to USB-A 3 and USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack adaptor supplied with the machine, however.

