For the Emperor! These Prime Day Warhammer deals can save you up to 46% on starter sets

If you've been waiting for a chance to dip your toe into the Warhammer world, then the Amazon Prime Day sales might be the perfect time to do so. Maybe you've been playing Space Marine 2 on your console of choice and want to get in on the tabletop action, or perhaps you just want a few more models to add to an existing army.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

Either way, there are some great deals here that will have you on the tabletop slaying Xenos in no time, and considering how cripplingly expensive Warhammer usually is, there are some good discounts to be found. Chief among them is the Space Marine Adventures: Labyrinth of the Necrons board game (was $23.67, now $12.83), which is the cheapest way to get a pack of five Space Marine heroes I've seen for a very long time. It just happens to have a game attached.

Other good deals include 15% off the Warhammer 40K 10th Edition Ultimate Starter Set (was $210, now $178.50) and Age of Sigmar Skaventide Starter Set (was $265, now $218.95). Most Combat Patrols and a few other sets with paints included are also discounted, so I've included a couple more here.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for more Warhammer Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Warhammer deals

Space Marine Adventures board game: was $23.67 now $12.83 at Amazon

Best of both worlds: For newcomers, you've got an extremely simple version of the game to play co-op or solo, great for youngsters and those new to the hobby. For old hands, you've got five push-fit Primaris Space Marine heroes to use in your armies for under $15. Bargain.

Space Marine Infernus Marines & paint set: was $35 now $29.75 at Amazon

A small discount, but it just means the set is even better value: six paints, a brush, and three flamer-wielding Infernus Marines. A great Christmas present to get someone hooked on the hobby (or a treat for yourself if you're running low on paint).

Chaos Space Marine World Eaters Combat Patrol: was $160 now $134.46 at Amazon

There are small discounts on a lot of Combat Patrols (those army-in-a-box bundle sets) but the best discount I've seen is over $25 off this World Eaters army containing 31 choppy followers of the blood god Khorne, including a Chaos Lord on a Juggernaut. Time to show those loyalists who's boss.

Warhammer 40,000 Ultimate Starter Set: was $210 now $178.50 at Amazon

Save over $30 off the biggest starter set for the game's recent 10th edition, including starter Combat Patrol forces for both Space Marines & the xenomorph-inspired Tyranids, a playmat, terrain, dice, and rulebooks. Not cheap, but excellent value considering the individual price of all the stuff included.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Skaventide: was $265 now $218.95 at Amazon

Save over $45 on this mammoth starter set for Age of Sigmar (the fantasy equivalent to 40K's sci-fi game), containing a massive 74 miniatures (split between the "Sigmarine" Stormcast Eternals and the ravening hordes of the Skaven), terrain, two rulebooks, dice and more. It's the biggest discount, and although the set is still expensive, it does represent outstanding value.

While there are some small discounts available on individual units, the most popular purchases by far are the starter sets, like those above. Not only do they make great gifts, but these sets bundle multiple units together, so when they're discounted, you're getting even more value for your money.

The cheaper ones like the Space Marine sets above are perfect for inducting new players into the hobby, while the bigger sets are ideal for starting new army or bolstering existing collections. As if you needed another excuse to spend your hard-earned cash on your plastic addiction...

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US