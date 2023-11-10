Exclusive Black Friday deal: the MyHeritage DNA Kit is just $32 for TechRadar readers

DNA kits make fantastic gift ideas, and just in time for the holidays, MyHeritage DNA is offering an exclusive Black Friday deal for TechRadar readers. For a limited time, you can get the MyHeritage DNA kit plus a free 30-day trial on the Complete plan for just $32 when you use the code TechRadar32 at checkout. That's a total savings of $57 and an incredible price for the highly-rated DNA testing kit.



The MyHeritage DNA kit includes an Ethnicity report that allows you to identify the specific groups you descend from across 2,114 regions, and you can discover new relatives through a shared global database. All you have to do is collect a cheek swab at home, mail your sample to the lab, and you'll receive your results in three to four weeks. Today's Black Friday deal also includes a 30-day trial of the Complete plan, which allows you to build your family tree and explore 19.6 billion historical records.



Keep in mind that this is an exclusive deal for TechRadar readers, and you must use code Techradar32 at checkout to receive the $57 discount. This offer beats the current discount at Amazon and MyHeritage and it's a fantastic price for one of the best DNA kits on the market, making it one of today's best Black Friday deals.

Exclusive Black Friday deal: MyHeritage DNA kit

MyHeritage DNA kit +30-day Complete free trial: was $89 now $32 at MyHeritage

For a limited time, TechRadar readers can score an exclusive Black Friday deal on the MyHeritage DNA kit, bringing the price down to just $32 when you use code Techradar32 at checkout. That's a $57 discount and beats Amazon's current offer. The DNA Kit covers 42 ethnicities and over 2,000 geographic regions, plus this exclusive offer also comes with a 30-day Complete free trial, which allows you to build your family tree.

See more of today's best bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup and the Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.