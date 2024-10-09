Don't walk – run to Amazon for these Prime Day shoe deals on running shoes for men & women

Now that we're in the second day of the Amazon Prime Day deals (yes, there are two days, and we know, the phrase "Prime Day" is misleading), there's limited time for you to take advantage of the Prime Day deals that are still available. That includes the best Prime Day shoe deals, and it's all about deals on running shoes.

There are some great money-saving offers on Adidas and Saucony running shoes, which includes our 4.5 star rated Saucony Ride 15 and Saucony Guide 16, which we've named as two of the best running shoes. As it stands, the Saucony Women's Ride 15 running shoes have a $65 discount and are now available for $64.99 down from $130, in addition to the $61 saving on the Saucony Men's Guide 16 shoes, now at $79 down from $140.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for more running shoe deals.

Today's best Prime Day women's running shoe deals

Saucony Women's Ride 15: was $130 now $64.99 at Amazon

A solid option for a running shoe if you're a casual everyday runner, and is suited more to neutral runners. Despite not handling trails proficiently, the Ride 15 running shoes are comfortable on pretty much all road types and run well on hard ground if you're a mid-distance runner - so after 10-15 miles, you'll find that they'll maintain comfort.

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 23: was $190 now $95 at Amazon

While we haven't had the opportunity to test out the Ultraboost 23 running shoes, we've had plenty of hands-on testing with the Ultraboost 20 trainers which we awarded a respectable 4 stars. Like its predecessor, the Ultraboost 23 shoes certainly have a similar casual sporty look, therefore succeeding in its appearance aspect if you're looking for a running shoe on the more stylish side.

Today's best Prime Day men's running shoe deals

Saucony Men's Guide 16: was $140 now $79 at Amazon

If you tend to overpronate during your runs, then pay attention. In our 4.5 star review, we appreciated the Guide 16's lightweight feel and level of comfort which means you won't to take them for a spin multiple times just to break them in. And you don't have to be a long distance runner to reap the shoe's benefits, as they're designed to cater to runner who enjoy the everyday 5k or 10k.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $95.50 at Amazon

Another Adidas running shoe that adopts the stylish sporty look like its Ultraboost 23 sibling model, with upper-foot hugging to give your feet added power. This is another model we haven't had the chance to get our hands on just yet, but like any other Adidas shoe its the appearance factor that sells it for most.

Why get these Prime Day shoe deals?

There's a lot to consider when it boils down to choosing the correct shoe for you, but if you enjoy running on roads, chances are there's a shoe you can make use of above. If you're an everyday runner who takes pleasure in a casual 5k or 10k, then you're best fitted to opt for Saucony Guide 16, whose lightweight nature and PWRRUN+ technology help enhance the cushioning around your feet. They're also a great option if you tend to overpronate during runs.

But if you find that you're a neutral runner who neither overpronates nor under-pronates, then it's worth seeing what the Saucony Ride 15s have to offer. They may not be the best option if you rely on trails for your runs, but can be a great companion for other surface types.



But while the shoes are impressive, the discounts are even better. Take the Adidas Men's Ultraboost Light running shoe for example, now at $95.50 from $190, saving you 50%.

Sitting just $2.50 above its lowest price for a size 8.5 shoe, not only is it a huge saving ,but this price is better than its previous Black Friday listing. Though you could still probably snag it at a discounted price at Black Friday, it's unlikely to go any lower.

Prime Day shoe deals: Why are the prices different?

When it comes to Prime Day deals on running shoes, Amazon's variable pricing system can be a little frustrating, since the deal will depend on your size and color option.

More popular sizes will often end up priced higher, and this means the final Prime Day deal price may differ slightly to the prices mentioned above, but it's unlikely to be too different: good news if you're scouting for a good pair of running shoes to carry you through your next half marathon.

