$300 off this XL voice-controlled Shark robot vacuum? Count me in
With an incredible 51% saving, this deal sure doesn’t blow
I must admit I’m feeling a little frustrated that we haven’t been graced with this amazing deal in the UK, but sharing’s caring, so I’ll suck it up and tell you lovely folks in the USA all about it. You can now purchase the Shark AI Ultra Robot Self Empty XL at Amazon for just $294.99 (was $599.99). That’s an incredible $300 saving, making it a bargain purchase from this well-trusted brand.
If you want to make the most of the deals, watch our Amazon Prime Day deals page. We're updating it regularly so you can take full advantage of the best deals as they roll in.
This deal makes the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum the cheapest we’ve ever seen, so if you’ve been on the fence about purchasing a robot vacuum, now's the time with this generous 51% discount!
While there are cheaper options out there, some of which can be seen in our round-up of the cheapest robot vacuums, Shark is a well-known and reliable brand, and at $300 off, you know you’re getting value for money.
Today's best Shark AI Ultra Robot Self Empty XL deal
Shark AI Ultra Robot Self Empty XL: was $599 now $294.99 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked a massive 51% off of this feature-packed robot vacuum cleaner's $599 dollar list price. Trusted brand Shark has targeted this self-emptying vacuum at pet owners and smart-gadget lovers, and it's certainly tempting with this $300 discount.
This robot vacuum cleaner uses several techniques to achieve the best clean possible. Unlike other robot vacuums that clean by following a single pathway, the Shark AI Ultra Robot Self Empty XL cleans in multiple passes to maximize coverage.
It’s been designed with a self-cleaning brush roll to avoid that tedious hair wrap. But personally, my favorite feature has to be the 60-day bagless, self-emptying base. Sounds like a dream for someone as forgetful as me.
If you’re still not sold on the Shark AI Ultra Robot Self Empty XL, we’ve got plenty more suggestions in our round-up of the best robot vacuums. Alternatively, we’ve got recommendations for the best vacuum cleaners if you feel a robot vacuum isn’t for you.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.