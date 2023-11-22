Boy howdy! My favorite cheap graphics card is now even cheaper this Black Friday
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is seriously cheap right now
When it comes to cheap graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 is easily one of the best out there thanks to its solid 1080p performance and competitive starting price of $269.99. But now you can get the XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 for just $249.99 at Best Buy, or the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC, also at Best Buy, for just $259.99.
Black Friday deals are a great way to upgrade your PC for cheap, especially when you've got a graphics card that's already starting off much cheaper than a lot of other cards on the market. And while these might not be the absolute lowest Black Friday graphics card deals on the scene right now (the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition is on sale at Best Buy for just $209.99), they are still the best value on the market that I've seen so far.
Today's best Black Friday AMD Radeon RX 7600 deals
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600: was
$269.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy
One of the best cheap graphics cards ever, the RX 7600 is fantastic for 1080p gaming with better ray tracing and faster frame rates than its predecessor, and even beats out some last-gen Nvidia cards in terms of raw performance, all for $20 off at Best Buy right now.
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC: was
$279.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy
The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 takes one of the best AMD graphics cards for 1080p gaming and punches it up with faster clock speeds and better cooling for added performance; and this $20 discount from Best Buy just makes this card a even better value.
In my AMD Radeon RX 7600 review, I found that the card offered a substantial improvement over the RX 6600 it replaces, including up to 33% better ray tracing performance at 1080p and effectively matching the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 pretty much across the board.
This makes it easily the best 1080p graphics card by value. For less than $260, you're not going to find many cards that can do what the RX 7600 does, so definitely jump on one of these deals if you're looking to upgrade your performance on a 1080p rig without investing a fortune to get it set up for higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K.
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Threads @johnloeffler.
Currently playing: Baldur's Gate 3 (just like everyone else).
